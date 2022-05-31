Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 11:28

Manchester United appoint Andy O’Boyle as deputy football director

O’Boyle will work under football director John Murtough to “drive the club’s football strategy across the first team, academy and women’s team”.
Manchester United appoint Andy O’Boyle as deputy football director

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United have appointed Andy O’Boyle as the club’s deputy football director.

O’Boyle, who will leave his role as head of elite performance at the Premier League, will work under football director John Murtough to “drive the club’s football strategy across the first team, academy and women’s team”.

His appointment sees O’Boyle return to United, having previously worked as an academy coach for 16 years.

He said on the club’s official website: “I am thrilled to be rejoining Manchester United at such an exciting time for the club, as the first team prepares for a fresh start under Erik Ten Hag, and the Academy and women’s teams go from strength to strength.

“Whilst it has been a privilege to serve the Premier League for the past five years, I can’t wait to get started at United and play my part in creating the right environment for football success.”

Murtough added: “We are delighted to welcome Andy back to Manchester United to take up this important role in the club’s leadership.

“Andy has experience across all technical areas of football, from fitness and sports science to scouting and recruitment.

“This will make him a valuable addition to my team at Carrington as we continue to strengthen leadership and strategic planning across all our football activities.”

More in this section

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev knocked out – day nine at the French Open Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev knocked out – day nine at the French Open
Rangers and Frankfurt bid to improve ‘organisational’ standards in Europa League Rangers and Frankfurt bid to improve ‘organisational’ standards in Europa League
Manchester City still want ‘a couple more’ signings Manchester City still want ‘a couple more’ signings
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson on fatherhood, fitness and getting kids outdoors

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson on fatherhood, fitness and getting kids outdoors

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more