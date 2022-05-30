Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 15:35

Tailteann cup draw: Leitrim face Sligo and Carlow take on Westmeath

The matches will be played this weekend, June 4th and 5th, with the dates, times, and venues to be announced later today.
Kenneth Fox

The draw for the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals have produced some exciting match-ups between provincial rivals.

Leitrim will host Sligo, Fermanagh will host Cavan, Carlow will host Westmeath, and Offaly will host New York.

Offaly manager, John Maughan, reacted to the draw on RTE Radio 1 this morning.

He said: "We're looking forward to the fanfare and excitement of New York coming to Claymore. I'm very, very happy to have a home game first of all.

"The Tailteann Cup is a great competition, and we've two wins in it now, a good victory over Wicklow yesterday and last weekend down in Wexford. So we're delighted to be progressing in it.

“It would just be wonderful to get to Croke Park. We'll do our research on New York, we'll treat them with great respect. We're eagerly looking forward to the game."

Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final draw (June 4-5th)

Northern Section

Leitrim v Sligo

Fermanagh v Cavan

 

Southern Section

Carlow v Westmeath

Offaly v New York

