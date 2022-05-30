Kellie Harrington and Ellen Keane named Dublin Sports ambassadors

Kenneth Fox

Swimming paralympic gold medallist, Ellen Keane and Olympic boxing gold medallist Kellie Harrington have been unveiled as Dublin City Council Sports Ambassadors as part of a new three-year deal.

The partnership sees Dublin City Council (DCC) teaming up with the two local sports stars to promote the benefits of sport and physical activity in Dublin.

The Dublin City Council Ambassador Programme aims to help to support and raise greater awareness of the work carried out by DCC to increase and promote participation and active living, while also improving the health of the city’s citizens - both now and into the future - across Dublin’s communities.

Ellen Keane and Kellie Harrington will lend their support by encouraging people across the city to get involved in sport and physical activity and to make use of the fantastic sporting facilities on offer in the city.

Harrington – who will also be awarded the Freedom of Dublin by Lord Mayor, Alison Gilliland, on June 11th – and Keane will also support DCC’s work by highlighting existing and soon to be launched programmes in the city, including programmes to support access to sport in socially disadvantaged areas as well as among particular groups of citizens.

Dublin City Council said they recognise sport is an essential part of the cultural and social life of the city and crucial to its economic development.

Physical activity

There are multiple indoor and outdoor sports facilities across the city, offering a complete range of amenities and activities from swimming and football to free weights and fitness classes.

Dublin City Council also has a number of full-time Sports Officers who work in communities across the Dublin City area to ensure increased opportunities to access sporting facilities and participate in physical activity programmes for those who need it.

There are currently 20 Sports Officers directly employed by DCC, along with one Health Promotion Officer and 25 co-funded development officers in partnership with national and regional sporting organisations.

Speaking today, Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland said: “I’m thrilled to be able to welcome Kellie and Ellen on board as official Sports Ambassadors for Dublin City Council.

"These two athletes have represented Ireland with prestige and aplomb on the biggest of sporting stages, and we are truly privileged to have them with us.

"Sports and recreation enhances the quality of life in Dublin City, while also improving the health and well-being of the citizens of the city."

Paralympic gold medallist, Ellen Keane said: “The work that Dublin City Council is doing for sport in the city is fantastic, and I’m very proud to be representing them as one of their official sports ambassadors."

Meanwhile, Kellie Harrington said as a proud Dubliner she is really "honoured" to be an ambassador for sport for Dublin City Council.

She said "Sport has played an integral role in my life from a very young age, and it is great to see the wide range of facilities on offer here in the capital."