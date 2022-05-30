Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 11:48

Nottingham Forest players celebrate the club’s return to the Premier League

Djed Spence had a message for his former boss Neil Warnock.
By PA Sport Staff

Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League and their players could not be happier.

From goalkeeper Brice Samba to substitute Sam Surridge, most of the Reds squad have been tweeting about the achievement, while Djed Spence took a swipe at his former manager.

Brice Samba

Goalkeeper Samba, Forest’s penalty shoot-out hero in the semi-final win over Sheffield United, posted two pictures of him lifting the trophy with the word ‘HISTORIC’ and three love-heart emojis.

Djed Spence

Full-back Spence fell out of favour at Middlesbrough under Neil Warnock and was sent on a season-long loan to Forest in August. He has found a new lease of life at the City Ground, playing a major role in their success, and he let new Twitter recruit Warnock know it after the final whistle, tweeting a picture of himself with the trophy and a cigar. Above it read: “Oh, Where’s my manners! Welcome to Twitter @warnockofficial.”

Steve Cook

Cook is no stranger to winning promotion to the Premier League having already achieved the feat with Bournemouth. It has been 23 years since Forest last played in the top flight, and Cook tweeted: “THE FOREST BOYS ARE BACK!!”

Brennan Johnson

The Sky Bet Championship’s Young Player of the Year did not tweet himself but proud dad David Johnson, who made 120 starts and scored 46 goals for Forest between January 2001 and September 2006, described the occasion as the ‘best day of my life’.

Ryan Yates

Yates, who caused Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill to put the ball into his own net for the winning goal, simply tweeted ‘For you Reds’ with a picture of himself with the trophy.

James Garner/Steven Reid

Manchester United loanee Garner commented ‘Mood’ on a picture of first-team coach Steven Reid holding 12 cans of lager with a cigar in his mouth.

Keinan Davis

Another loanee, Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis, proclaimed: “YOU’VE GOT YOUR FOREST BACK!”

Sam Surridge

Substitute Surridge, who scored seven Championship goals for the Reds this season, is looking forward to next term, tweeting: “WE ARE PREMIER LEAGUE.”

