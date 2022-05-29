GAA: Derry claim first Ulster title since 1998 after beating Donegal in extra time

Derry have claimed their first Ulster Senior Football title since 1998 after beating Donegal in extra time to be crowned provincial champions.

After ten minutes of no score, the game burst into life with Niall Loughlin hitting back of the net for the Oak Leaf County.

However, Odhran McFadden Ferry raised the green flag for Donegal to get them back in the game.

It was a close affair for the last few minutes of normal time, with both teams finishing with 1-12 a piece after 70 minutes in Clones.

After battling it out in extra time, Brendan Rogers and Conor Glass kicked the final two scores to give Derry a 1-16 to 1-14 victory.

A calm finish by Niall Loughlin to give @Doiregaa the lead. pic.twitter.com/cOr5dgaY8m — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 29, 2022

The new Ulster champions now join Dublin, Kerry, and Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Earlier, Galway were claimed the title of Connact Senior Football champions after beating Roscommon at Pearse Stadium.

It was a tight game with Shane Walsh and Patrick Kelly scoring the goals for the Tribesmen, leading their side to their 48th provincial title.

Galway now join Mayo at the top of the provincial roll of honour.

Shane Walsh rattles the net for @Galway_GAA with this fantastic goal. pic.twitter.com/5zVxlrhMMr — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 29, 2022

Meanwhile, there were wins for Westmeath, Offaly and Carlow in the southern section of the Tailteann Cup.

The Lake County got past Laois by 1-13 to 0-13 despite both teams going down to 14 men.

Offaly beat Wicklow by 0-18 to 0-10 at O'Connor Park, and Carlow came from behind to beat Tipperary by 1-12 to 1-10 at Netwatch Cullen Park.

The quarter-final draw for the next round of the Tailteann Cup will take place on Monday.