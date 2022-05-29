Novak Djokovic quietens hostile French Open crowd during Diego Schwartzman win

By Andy Sims, PA, Paris

Novak Djokovic was booed as he walked on to court and cupped his ear at a strangely-hostile crowd during his three-set win over Diego Schwartzman at the French Open.

Argentinian Schwartzman was clearly being backed by a large South American and Spanish contingent on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

But the jeering of the world number one and defending champion seemed excessive and even prompted Eurosport’s Alex Corretja to say: “I don’t like that.

And still... @DjokerNole remains undefeated against Diego Schwartzman, downing the 15th seed 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 to reach his 13th straight #RolandGarros quarter-final. pic.twitter.com/A7Nq8JAeLS — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2022

“It’s Novak Djokovic. He has given us so much.”

But Djokovic gave the perfect response with a 6-1 6-3 6-3 demolition of the 15th seed to book his place in the quarter-finals.

The Serbian has yet to drop a set in the tournament as he bids for a record-equalling 21st grand slam title.