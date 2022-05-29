Sunday sports roundup: Roscommon face Galway in the Connacht Senior Football final

GAA

It's Roscommon 0-3 and Galway 0-2 in the Connacht Senior Football final at Pearse Stadium. The match started at 1.45pm.

Derry will attempt to win an Ulster Senior Football title for the first time in 24 years today. Rory Gallagher's side play Donegal in Clones from 4pm.

There are three Tailteann Cup games which are just underway. Laois are taking on Westmeath at O'Moore Park. It's Offaly versus Wicklow at O'Connor Park, and Carlow are facing Tipperary at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Racing

Legendary flat jockey Lester Piggott has died at the age of 86. He passed away peacefully in Switzerland.

Piggott won the Epsom Derby a record nine times and rode over 5,000 winners worldwide.

He had a formidable partnership with Irish trainer Vincent O'Brien and was associated with champion horses such as 'Nijinksky', 'Sir Ivor'. 'Alleged' and 'Royal Academy'.

Soccer

Liverpool have called for an investigation into what they describe as "unacceptable" issues outside the Stade de France before last night's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The club's supporters waited hours in queues to get into the stadium, resulting in a delay to kick off and French police also fired tear gas at some supporters.

Real won the game by one goal to nil.

On the pitch today, Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town contest the Championship Play Off final at Wembley from 4.30pm.

The final place in the Premier League is at stake.

Formula One

Charles Leclerc is on pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix, which is just getting underway.

Tennis

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has won the first set against Diego Schwartzmann in their French Open fourth round match at Roland Garros.

Coco Gauff and Elise Mertens are tied at 2 games apiece in the first set of their women's singles fourth round tie.

Golf

Victor Perez of France leads by one shot on 12 under par in the final round of the Dutch Open.

Padraig Harrington is in a tie for 8th on seven under par going into the concluding round of the Senior PGA Championship in Michigan, five shots behind leader Stephen Ames.