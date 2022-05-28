Dublin and Kerry stroll into All-Ireland quarter-finals after claiming provincial titles

Dublin and Kerry have walked their way into the All-Ireland quarter-finals after both teams claimed provincial titles on Saturday.

Kerry retained their Munster Senior Football title with ease after a win over Limerick at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Killan Spillane, who started in place of injured David Clifford, kicked 1-3 for the Kingdom.

The win counts as Kerry's 83rd provincial success.

Killian Spillane's well-taken goal increases the lead for Kerry.

Meanwhile, in the Leinster Football Championship final, Dublin were back in flying form with a win over Kildare in Croke Park.

Two goals from Cormac Costello sent Dessie Farrell's men on their way to a 12th title in a row.

Other goals for Dublin came from Con O'Callaghan, John Small and Ciaran Kilkenny.

The blitz of first half goal led Dublin to win 5-17 to 1-15.

The Dublin ladies footballers were also successful in their provincial exploits in Croke Park, beating All-Ireland champions Meath to be crowned Leinster champions.

The Royals were looking to add a Leinster football title to their National League and All-Ireland crowns recently.

However, Hannah Tyrell's penalty helped give the Dubs a 1-7 to 1-5 victory over their rivals in the provincial decider.

Elsewhere, in Killarney, the Cork ladies football team were victorious in the Munster final.

They got one over their rivals Kerry by coming out on top by 2-11 to 1-9.

In other GAA action on Saturday, the first round of the Tailteann Cup got underway.

There were wins for Leitrim and Cavan who beat Antrim and Down respectively.