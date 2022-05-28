Dublin and Kerry stroll into All-Ireland quarter-finals after claiming provincial titles

Dublin and Kerry have walked their way into the All-Ireland quarter-finals after both teams claimed provincial titles on Saturday.
Kerry retained their Munster Senior Football title with ease after a win over Limerick at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Killan Spillane, who started in place of injured David Clifford, kicked 1-3 for the Kingdom.
The win counts as Kerry's 83rd provincial success.
Killian Spillane's well-taken goal increases the lead for @Kerry_Official. pic.twitter.com/VvN6oY3BGw
— The GAA (@officialgaa) May 28, 2022
Meanwhile, in the Leinster Football Championship final, Dublin were back in flying form with a win over Kildare in Croke Park.
Two goals from Cormac Costello sent Dessie Farrell's men on their way to a 12th title in a row.
Other goals for Dublin came from Con O'Callaghan, John Small and Ciaran Kilkenny.
The blitz of first half goal led Dublin to win 5-17 to 1-15.
The Dublin ladies footballers were also successful in their provincial exploits in Croke Park, beating All-Ireland champions Meath to be crowned Leinster champions.
The Royals were looking to add a Leinster football title to their National League and All-Ireland crowns recently.
However, Hannah Tyrell's penalty helped give the Dubs a 1-7 to 1-5 victory over their rivals in the provincial decider.
CHAMPIONS … #UpTheDubs 🏆@AIGIreland @DubGAAOfficial
Image @sportsfile #DublinLGFA 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/LrthYDBM01
— DublinLGFA (@dublinladiesg) May 28, 2022
Elsewhere, in Killarney, the Cork ladies football team were victorious in the Munster final.
They got one over their rivals Kerry by coming out on top by 2-11 to 1-9.
In other GAA action on Saturday, the first round of the Tailteann Cup got underway.
There were wins for Leitrim and Cavan who beat Antrim and Down respectively.