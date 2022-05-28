Saturday sports roundup: Leinster aim for fifth Champions Cup by beating La Rochelle

Tomas Doherty

Soccer

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has said there will be no hangover from missing out on the Premier League title when they face Real Madrid in tonight's Champions League final.

Manchester City were confirmed as champions on the final day of the season.

Alexander-Arnold said heading to France for one of football's biggest games is a perfect way to re-focus.

Kick off in Paris is at 8pm.

Rugby

Leinster go search of a record-equalling fifth Heineken Champions Cup title this evening when they take on La Rochelle in the final in Marseilles.

Both James Lowe and Tadhg Furlong have shaken off injury concerns to start for Leo Cullen's side. Kick off in the south of France is at 4.45pm.

Gaelic games

Munster

Holders Kerry will be without star forward David Clifford for this afternoon's Munster Football final.

The Fossa man picked up a knock after their semi final win over Cork.

They come up against a Limerick side who are unchanged from their victory over Tipperary and are looking for their first provincial success since 1896.

Throw-in at Fitzgerald Stadium is at 3pm.

In the Munster Ladies Final, Kerry face Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium from 12.15pm.

Leinster

Kildare are looking to win their first Leinster Football title since 2000 this evening.

Glenn Ryan's men face a tough task as they come up against a Dublin side looking for their 12th crown in a row.

Kick off at Croke Park is at 5pm.

Meanwhile, sparks are sure to fly in the Leinster Ladies football final this afternoon.

All-Ireland champions Meath renew their rivalry with Dublin at Croke Park from 2.30pm.

Tailteann Cup

There are four games down for decision in football's Tailteann Cup, as the first round gets underway.

Leitrim take on Antrim at 2pm, with Cavan facing Down up and running at the same time.

There's a 5.30pm start for Longford's meeting with Fermanagh, while Sligo's clash against London throws-in at 6pm.

Tennis

The third round of the French Open is underway with some big matches down for decision at Roland Garros.

In the men's draw, second seed Daniil Medvedev is taking on Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia this morning.

Later, last year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas continues his campaign against Mikael Ymer at 2.30pm.

In the women's draw, world number 1 Iga Swiatek leads by a set to nil over Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

The game between 7th seed Aryna Sabalenka and Camila Giorgi is just about to get underway.

Racing

An eight-race card at Navan begins this afternoon at 1.05pm.

The action at Punchestown gets underway 1.20pm.