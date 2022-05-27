Shamrock Rovers push eight clear with win over Shelbourne

Shamrock Rovers have moved eight points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after beating Shelbourne 2-0 at Tallaght Stadium.

A goal in the second minute from Richie Towell left the visitors shell-shocked, before another from Rory Gaffney in the 31st was enough to bag the win.

Meanwhile, Derry City dropped to third after a 2-2 draw against Finn Harps.

💪🔴⚪ Toal climbs over his own man to bring Derry back level through sheer will in the 94th minute pic.twitter.com/9Vcind8DhR — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) May 27, 2022

Filip Mihalijevic got the scoring underway in the eighth minute, only for Will Patching to equalise for the Candystripes before the break. Harps again were first off the mark in the second half, thanks to Eric McWoods, however, a goal late into additional time from Eoin Toal clawed back a draw for Derry.

At Oriel Park, Dundalk moved up to second with a 1-0 win over St Patrick's Athletic, the goal coming from Daniel Kelly, while Sligo Rovers were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom side UCD, with Dylan Duffy matching Karl O'Sullivan with second-half scores.

Jordan Flores’ goal still has us ahead at Dalymount Park as we enter the last 20 minutes.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

🔴⚫️ 1-0 ⚪️⚪️ (71)

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #DublinsOriginals pic.twitter.com/1oHqTWLR3f — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) May 27, 2022

In the last game of the evening, Bohemians and Drogheda finished 1-1 at Dalymount Park with the goals coming from Jordan Flores and Dean Williams.