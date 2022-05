Sport on TV this weekend: Your essential guide

James Cox

It's a massive weekend of sport with Leinster set to face La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final, and Liverpool taking on Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

On top of that, there are provincial GAA football finals.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest face Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

Here's your full TV sport guide:

Saturday, May 28th

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf - midnight-3am - Las Vegas - LPGA Matchplay

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 1.30am - G6: Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

TENNIS - Eurosport - 9.30am-11.20pm - French Open

CYCLING - Eurosport 2 - 11am-5pm - Giro d’Italia - Stage 20: To Marmolada

F1 - Sky Sports F1 - from 11.45am - Practice & Qualifying - Monaco Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf - 12.30pm-5pm - Cromvoirt - Dutch Open

GAA - TG4 - Leinster Women’s Senior Football Final - 2pm - Dublin v Meath

GAA - RTE 2 & Premier Sports 2 - Munster Senior Football Final - 3pm - Kerry v Limerick - Leinster Senior Football Final - 5pm - Dublin v Kildare

RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 1 - Challenge Cup Final - 3pm - Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 2 Play-off Final - 4pm - Mansfield Town v Port Vale

RUGBY - Channel 4, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup Final - 4.45pm - Leinster v La Rochelle

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf - 6pm-7pm - Michigan - Senior PGA Championship

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf - 7pm-midnight - Colonial CC - Charles Schwab Challenge

SOCCER - RTE 2 & BT Sport 1 - Champions League Final - 8pm - Liverpool v Real Madrid

Sunday, May 29th

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf - midnight-1.30am - Las Vegas - LPGA Matchplay

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 2am - G6: Golden State Warriors @ Dallas Mavericks

TENNIS - Eurosport - 9.30am-11.15pm - French Open

CYCLING - Eurosport 2 - 12.30pm-5pm - Giro d’Italia - Final stage: Individual time-trial

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf - 12.30pm-5pm - Bernardus GC - Dutch Open

F1 - Sky Sports F1 - from 12.30pm - Monte Carlo - Monaco Grand Prix

GAA - RTE 2 & Premier Sports 2 - Connacht Senior Football Final - 1.45pm - Galway v Roscommon

GAA - RTE 2, BBC 2 & Premier Sports 2 - Ulster Senior Football Final - 4pm - Derry v Donegal

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship Play-off Final - 4.30pm - Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf - 6pm-11.30pm - Texas - Charles Schwab Challenge

GAA - RTE 2 - 9.30pm-11.30pm - Highlights - The Sunday Game

RUGBY - Virgin Media Two - Highlights - Champions Cup Final

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 2.30am - G7: Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat