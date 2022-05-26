Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 07:40

Football rumours: Eddie Nketiah to accept final contract offer from Arsenal

The Daily Mail says the Gunners have offered Nketiah a five-year contract worth about £100,000-per-week
Football rumours: Eddie Nketiah to accept final contract offer from Arsenal

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Eddie Nketiah has reportedly received a final contract offer from Arsenal, with the 22-year-old striker expected to accept the deal. According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners have offered Nketiah a five-year contract worth about £100,000 (€117,689) per week.

Nketiah had previously rejected multiple offers to re-sign with the Gunners, but the paper says the feeling among his suitors is that he is now inclined to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Rangers v Heart of Midlothian – Scottish Cup – Final – Hampden Park
Rangers’ Calvin Bassey (Steve Welsh/ PA)

The Times says Aston Villa are closing in on a deal for Rangers defender Calvin Bassey.

The 22-year-old has been a standout player this season, with his form believed to have caught the eye of Villa boss Steven Gerrard, Bassey’s former manager at Ibrox, who is eager to bolster his defence in the off-season.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – City Ground
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in action for Liverpool (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s time at Liverpool has come to a close, the Daily Mirror reports. According to the paper, the Reds are ready to sell the 28-year-old midfielder, with Villa and West Ham both lining up to secure his services.

The Guardian says contract talks between Tomas Soucek and West Ham have stalled, although hope remains the two parties will ultimately be able to iron out their differences before his contract expires in two years’ time.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Liverpool v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Anfield
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, left, and Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni battle for the ball (Peter Byrne/PA)

Alessandro Bastoni: Tottenham and Manchester United are monitoring the Inter Milan defender, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

Alvaro Morata: Tuttosport says Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the Juventus striker, who is on loan from Real Madrid.

More in this section

Patrick Vieira to face no FA action over altercation with fan at Goodison Park Patrick Vieira to face no FA action over altercation with fan at Goodison Park
Mohamed Salah ‘very motivated’ for Champions League final clash with Real Madrid Mohamed Salah ‘very motivated’ for Champions League final clash with Real Madrid
Nicolo Zaniolo scores only goal as Roma win inaugural Europa Conference League Nicolo Zaniolo scores only goal as Roma win inaugural Europa Conference League
Teenagers Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez march on at French Open

Teenagers Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez march on at French Open

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more