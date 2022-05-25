Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 13:56

Andy Murray insists Wimbledon is not an ‘exhibition’ over ranking points row

The WTA and ATP will not offer any points for the All England Club tournament.
Andy Murray insists Wimbledon is not an ‘exhibition’ over ranking points row

By Phil Casey, PA

Two-time winner Andy Murray has insisted Wimbledon “will never be an exhibition” amid the ongoing row over its lack of ranking points.

The WTA and ATP will not offer any points for the All England Club tournament after Wimbledon chiefs made the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing due to the war in Ukraine.

Former world number one Naomi Osaka hinted on Monday she may skip the third grand slam of the season because the absence of ranking points means “it’s more like an exhibition”, a phrase echoed by British number one Cameron Norrie.

However, Murray believes the prestige of winning a Wimbledon title, as he did in 2013 and 2016, should eclipse any number of ranking points.

In a series of posts on his official Twitter account, the 35-year-old Scot wrote: “I follow golf very closely and have no idea how many ranking points the winner of the @TheMasters gets.

“Me and my friends love football and non of us know or care how many ranking points a team gets for winning the @FIFAWorldCup.

Andy Murray
Andy Murray reacts during his third round match against Denis Shapovalov on day five of Wimbledon in 2021 (Adam Davy/PA)

“But I could tell you exactly who won the World Cup and the Masters.

“I’d hazard a guess that most people watching on centre court @Wimbledon in a few weeks time wouldn’t know or care about how many ranking points a player gets for winning a 3rd round match

“But I guarantee they will remember who wins. @Wimbledon will never be an exhibition and will never feel like an exhibition. The end.”

More in this section

Patrick Vieira to face no FA action over altercation with fan at Goodison Park Patrick Vieira to face no FA action over altercation with fan at Goodison Park
Mohamed Salah ‘very motivated’ for Champions League final clash with Real Madrid Mohamed Salah ‘very motivated’ for Champions League final clash with Real Madrid
Thiago has ‘good chance’ of being fit for Champions League final Thiago has ‘good chance’ of being fit for Champions League final
Teenagers Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez march on at French Open

Teenagers Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez march on at French Open

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more