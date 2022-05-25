Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 11:29

Daniil Medvedev masterclass and Denis Shapovalov upset – French Open day three

Roland Garros also said an emotional goodbye to one of its favourite sons on Tuesday.
By Andy Sims, PA, Paris

Daniil Medvedev cruised through, Stefanos Tsitsipas came from two sets down and Denis Shapovalov crashed out.

Meanwhile Roland Garros said an emotional goodbye to one of its favourite sons.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day three at the French Open.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open
Alize Cornet on her way to victory against Misaki Doi (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Match of the day/night

Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas treated the crowd to a five-set thriller in the night match.

Last year’s runner-up came from two sets down to beat Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-2 with the marathon encounter finishing at 12.35am.

Shock of the day

Denis Shapovalov, the 14th seed, failed to read the Rune as he crashed out in round one. The Canadian, who beat Rafael Nadal – albeit an injured version – on clay just a couple of weeks ago, lost 6-3 6-1 6-4 7-6 (4) to Danish teenager Holger Rune.

Quote of the day

 

Merci et bonne nuit

A tearful Jo-Wilfried Tsonga brought the curtain down on his career to a rapturous reception on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The popular Frenchman, twice a semi-finalist here and at Wimbledon and an Australian Open runner-up, hung up his racket after his final home grand slam.

He was sent on his way after a valiant four-set defeat by eighth seed Casper Ruud with a parade of fellow players, former coaches and his parents, and a tribute video featuring Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and absent friends Andy Murray and Roger Federer. Not a dry eye in the house.

Fallen seeds

Denis Shapovalov (14), Alex de Minaur (19), Tommy Paul (30).

Who’s up next?

Emma Raducanu is first up on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at 10am UK time against Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Fellow British number one Cameron Norrie meets Australian qualifier Jason Kubler. Rafael Nadal takes centre stage in the night match against Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

