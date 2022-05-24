Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 13:15

BBC apologises after ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ statement appears on screen

The broadcaster apologised to any fans who may have been offended.
BBC apologises after ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ statement appears on screen

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

The BBC has apologised after a message appeared on screen saying “Manchester United are rubbish”.

The insult popped up on the news ticker at the bottom of the screen during a tennis update on the 9am to 10am news broadcast.

Later in the morning, a presenter apologised to any Manchester United fans who may have been offended.

She said the mistake had occurred as someone was learning how to operate the ticker and was “writing random things not in earnest”.

The presenter said: “A little earlier, some of you may have noticed something pretty unusual on the ticker that runs along the bottom of the screen with news making a comment about Manchester United, and I hope that Manchester United fans weren’t offended by it.

“Let me just explain what was happening: behind the scenes someone was training to learn how to use the ticker and to put text on the ticker, so they were just writing random things not in earnest and that comment appeared.

“So apologies if you saw that, and you were offended, and you’re a fan of Manchester United.

“But certainly that was a mistake, and it wasn’t meant to appear on the screen. So that was what happened, we just thought we’d better explain that to you.”

A BBC statement to the PA news agency added: “There was a technical glitch during training with our test ticker, which rolled over to live programming for a few seconds.

“We apologised for any offence caused on air.”

BBC presenter and Manchester City fan Clive Myrie tweeted “I had nothing to do with this!!” with the hashtag #mcfc, after City won the Premier League title on Sunday.

More in this section

Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on
Aston Villa continue recruitment drive with signing of Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa continue recruitment drive with signing of Boubacar Kamara
Man Utd confirm Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag as assistant coaches Man Utd confirm Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag as assistant coaches
Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified

Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more