Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has bag stolen in Barcelona

Vettel, who was unharmed in the incident, set off in pursuit of the stolen property by using the Find My iPhone application connected to his AirPods
Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent

Sebastian Vettel has been subjected to a robbery after a bag belonging to the four-time Formula One world champion was taken in Barcelona on Monday morning.

Vettel, who was unharmed in the incident, set off in pursuit of the stolen property by using the Find My iPhone application connected to his AirPods.

But although the 34-year-old German managed to track down his earphones, the bag and other items inside have not been found.

Sebastian Vettel finished 11th at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday
Sebastian Vettel finished 11th at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday (Joan Monfort/AP)

An Aston Martin spokesperson said: “A bag belonging to Sebastian Vettel was stolen in Barcelona this morning.

“He tried to find it by using his iPhone to track his earphones which were in his bag but when he located his earphones, he found them abandoned and was unable to locate his stolen bag.”

Vettel, who finished 11th in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, reported the robbery to police.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was targeted by thieves last month
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was targeted by thieves last month (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Vettel is the second F1 driver to be robbed in as many months after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was stripped of his Richard Mille watch, worth £250,000 (€294,000), in Milan in April.

Thieves also snatched a Richard Mille watch off British driver Lando Norris following last summer’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

