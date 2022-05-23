Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 13:15

Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy denies nine sexual offences

The Manchester City footballer pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape, one of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.
Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy denies nine sexual offences

By Pat Hurst, PA

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has denied nine sexual offences against six young women.

Mendy (27) stood in the dock at Chester Crown Court and repeated: “Not guilty,” as the charges were put to him and he entered pleas for the first time.

The French international denies seven counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, all relating to six complainants.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place at his home address and span between October 2018 and August last year.

Mendy entered his pleas during a hearing on Monday ahead of his trial, scheduled to begin later this year.

Louis Saha Matturie
Louis Saha Matturie arrives at Chester Crown Court. Photo: Andy Kelvin/PA

He will go before a jury on July 25th along with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie (40), who also entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault, relating to eight young women.

His alleged offences span July 2012 to August last year.

Judge Steven Everett, the Honorary Recorder of Chester, reminded reporters in the press box, including international media, that none of the women involved must be identified and reporting restrictions apply ahead of the trial.

After both defendants entered their pleas, the hearing went into private session with press excluded from the courtroom.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

Both defendants are on bail.

More in this section

Aston Villa continue recruitment drive with signing of Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa continue recruitment drive with signing of Boubacar Kamara
Justin Thomas eclipses Will Zalatoris in play-off to claim second US PGA title Justin Thomas eclipses Will Zalatoris in play-off to claim second US PGA title
Jurgen Klopp’s pride is tinged with disappointment after final day drama Jurgen Klopp’s pride is tinged with disappointment after final day drama
Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on

Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more