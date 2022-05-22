GAA: Big win for Clare sees Waterford out of hurling championship

Muireann Duffy

Clare have continued their run of impressive form, taking a big win over Waterford in Cusack Park in Ennis.

There was nothing at stake for the Banner men, having already qualified for the Munster final against Limerick on June 5th, but Brian Lohan's side launched a scathing attack on the visitors to end their hopes of competing in this year's All-Ireland Championship.

Getting off to a smashing start, Clare put themselves on the front foot with eight points within the first five minutes, to which Waterford could only reply with two.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Clare v Waterford in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/6e2BUCLnNE — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 22, 2022

Liam Cahill's men eventually settled into the game, but could only pull it back to a five-point deficit when David Reidy rattled the back of the Waterford net 10 minutes before the break.

Despite starting the second half 2-16 to 0-9 to the good, Clare continued to push on, with Shane O'Donnell and David Fitzgerald putting in huge shifts for their county.

While scores from Austin Gleeson, Dessie Hutchinson and Stephen Bennett kept the scoreboard ticking over on Waterford's behalf, a soft goal from Patrick Curran in the final minutes of the game masked the true extent of the Banner's dominance, leaving the score at 3-31 to 2-22 at the full-time whistle.

Meanwhile in Semple Stadium, Cork took a similarly impressive win over Tipperary, ending 3-30 to 1-24, to put themselves in the All-Ireland Championship.

Goals for Cork from Alan Connolly and Daragh Fitzgibbon in the first half set up the visitors nicely, with Tim O'Mahony adding to their goal tally late in the second half.

Cork will now meet the winner of the Joe McDonagh Cup, which will be contested by Antrim and Kerry on June 4th.