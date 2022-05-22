Sunday Sport: Premier League title race comes down to the wire

Kenneth Fox

Premier League

Manchester City are one win away from winning their fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

If they beat Aston Villa at home this afternoon, they will become champions - if not, Liverpool could overtake them against Wolves.

Elsewhere, the race for the final top four spot will be decided this afternoon.

Tottenham will be in the Champions League next season if they can beat Norwich at Carrow Road.

If they don't, it opens the door for Arsenal who could snatch the final spot from their neighbours with a win over already safe Everton.

Leeds United will be hoping to extend their stay in the top flight, they need to better Burnley's result to remain in the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch's men take on Brentford while the Clarets play host to Newcastle.

Elsewhere, Chelsea host already relegated Watford.

Manchester United can secure a place in the Europa League with a win over Crystal Palace.

West Ham could steal that place though with victory over Brighton if United fail to pick up the three points.

And Leicester City take on Southampton at the King Power Stadium with all of those games kicking off at 4pm.

Golf

Seamus Power sits sixth on the leaderboard ahead of his final day of the US PGA Championship.

The Waterford native shot an impressive 3-under-par round of 67 last night to leave him 3-under all round.

Playing in only his second ever Major, he's six shots off leader Mito Pereira.

Rory McIlroy is in a tie for 17th on level-par while Shane Lowey is 3-over.

GAA

Waterford's year could be over today as they face Clare in a must-win Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash in Ennis.

Clare are already assured of a place in the provincial decider.

The Deise need a victory and to hope that Tipperary will draw with or defeat Cork to be sure of progress to the All-Ireland championship.

A win for the Rebels would see them qualify in third place.

Both games throw in at 4pm.

***

Wexford and Offaly meet in the second preliminary round match in southern section of the Tailteann Cup today.

The Model county were victorious when the sides met in the Leinster championship earlier this year.

Throw in is at 2pm in Enniscorthy and the winners will play Wicklow in the next round.

***

The Under 20 All Ireland hurling champions will be decided this afternoon.

Kilkenny meet Limerick at Semple Stadium in the final at 1:30pm.

Rugby

Both the Irish men's and women's sevens teams are hoping for success this afternoon.

They are into semi-final action in the World Sevens Series in France.

The women are up first, taking on Fiji in the last four around 12:50pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the men come up against the home side France in their semi-final later on.

Tennis

The French Open has gotten underway this morning in Paris.

In the men's draw, former World number 3 Dominic Thiem and Hugo Dellien are playing the first set of their first round contest.

Elsewhere, this morning Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada faces Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas.

The pick of the women's draw will see Estonian Kaia Kanepi (Can-epi) take on Spain's Garbine Muguruza from 12 midday.

Formula One

Formula One Championship leader Charles Leclerc will start this afternoon's Spanish Grand Prix from pole position.

The Ferrari driver is ahead of world champion Max Verstappen who joins him on the front row in Barcelona.

Spanish native Carlos Sainz meanwhile will start from third on the grid in his home Grand Prix.

Racing

The Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival continues at the Curragh this afternoon with two Group 1 races down for decision.

The Gold Cup goes to post at 2:40pm while the 1,000 Guineas is off at 3:45pm.

The first of eight races gets underway at 1:40pm.