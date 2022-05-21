Sat, 21 May, 2022 - 15:23

Charles Leclerc continues to dominate in practice at Spanish Grand Prix

The championship leader edged out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by just seven hundredths
Charles Leclerc continues to dominate in practice at Spanish Grand Prix

Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Barcelona

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completed a practice hat-trick at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The championship leader edged out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by just seven hundredths, with the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton third and fourth respectively.

Carlos Sainz finished fifth, one spot ahead of Sergio Perez at a sweltering Circuit de Catalunya, just north of Barcelona.

Leclerc, who holds a 19-point title advantage over Verstappen ahead of Sunday’s sixth round, has dominated all three practice sessions.

But the Ferrari driver will have Verstappen – winner of the past two races in Imola and Miami – hot on his heels for qualifying.

Both Mercedes cars could also be in the hunt, with Russell just 0.148secs back from Leclerc, and Hamilton a quarter-of-a-second adrift.

The Silver Arrows have brought a number of upgrades to Spain – including a revised floor and new front wing – and the early signs are encouraging for the team which has won the last eight constructors’ championships.

Russell is 23 points ahead of team-mate Hamilton after beating his seven-time world championship winning team-mate at four of the five grands prix.

And Hamilton (37) trailed the younger Briton (24) in the final one-hour running before qualifying.

“The sectors you gave me, is that to the fastest (driver) or to (George)?” asked Hamilton over the team radio.

“That’s to George, so that is best sectors to George,” answered his race engineer Peter Bonnington.

A tetchy Hamilton replied: “I only ever want to know the fastest.”

Mick Schumacher’s right-rear brakes caught on fire in the early moments with the German’s Haas team now facing a race against time to ensure his machine is ready to return to the track on Saturday afternoon.

Qualifying for Sunday’s race starts at 4pm local time (3pm Irish time).

More in this section

PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy still the man to beat amid challenging conditions PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy still the man to beat amid challenging conditions
Jurgen Klopp not even contemplating dramatic triumph in title race Jurgen Klopp not even contemplating dramatic triumph in title race
Eddie Howe warns of ‘potential tragedy’ as police investigate Goodison incident Eddie Howe warns of ‘potential tragedy’ as police investigate Goodison incident
Wimbledon stripped of ATP ranking points after decision to ban Russian players

Wimbledon stripped of ATP ranking points after decision to ban Russian players

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more