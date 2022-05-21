Saturday sport: Leinster Hurling Championship comes to a head

Kenneth Fox

GAA

The Leinster Hurling Championship round-robin section concludes this evening.

Wexford need to beat Kilkenny at Nowlan Park to keep their hopes of staying in the championship alive.

Galway can confirm their place in the decider by avoiding defeat at home to Dublin, while Laois and Westmeath battle to avoid relegation.

Throw-in for all three matches is at 6pm.

Here's the Wexford team, proudly supported by @Zurich_Irl, for Saturday's crunch tie v Killkenny.

===

It is also finals day in hurling's lower tiers.

Longford play Louth in the Lory Meagher decider, while Roscommon and Tyrone meet in the Nicky Rackard showpiece.

Kildare and Mayo clash in the Christy Ring final, with all three matches taking place at Croke Park.

==

It is a historic afternoon in football, as the first-ever Tailteann Cup game takes place.

Wicklow and Waterford meet in the southern section preliminary round.

Throw-in is at 3pm in Aughrim.

Golf

Will Zalatoris has a one-shot lead at the halfway point of the PGA Championship.

The American shot a second round 65 at Southern Hills last night to move to nine-under-par.

Rory McIlroy is four-under into the weekend with Seamus Power level-par and Shane Lowry two-over.

McIlroy feels he's still in contention heading into today's third round.

Soccer

Derry City missed the chance to move back to within four points of SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers last night.

They were beaten 2-1 by Dundalk at the Ryan McBride Brandywell, with Patrick Hoban scoring the winner for the visitors.

Shelbourne secured a 2-1 Dublin derby win over St Pat's, while Bohemians beat Sligo Rovers by the same scoreline.

In the night's other match, Drogheda United overcame Finn Harps by three goals to one.

===

Rangers will look to bounce back from their Europa League final disappointment this afternoon.

After suffering a penalty shootout defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, they take on Hearts in the Scottish Cup decider this afternoon.

Kick off at Hampden Park is at 3pm.

===

The Women's Champions League final takes place in Turin this evening.

Barcelona take on Lyon from 6pm.

===

There is one game this evening in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Longford Town host Waterford from half seven at Bishopsgate.

===

Manchester City's Phil Foden has been named the Premier League's Young Player of the Year.

It's the second season in a row the 21-year-old has won the award.

Rugby

Finally, the Aviva Stadium is the venue for tonight's United Rugby Championship clash between Leinster and Munster.

Leinster have already secured top spot, while Munster can guarantee second place with a win.

Kick off is at 7.15pm.

Elsewhere today, Connacht round off their campaign with a home match against Zebre from 5pm.

Last night, Ulster ensured a home quarter-final with a 24-21 win over the Sharks in Belfast.

Here is your Munster side to face Leinster at the Aviva Stadium at 7.15pm tonight (live on TG4).#LEIvMUN #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) May 21, 2022

Racing

There is an eight-race card for today's action at the Curragh as the Irish Guineas Festival continues.