Sport on TV this weekend: Your essential guide

Tomas Doherty

There is a strong line-up of sport on TV this weekend, including major tournaments in tennis and golf, a Formula 1 grand prix, the Giro d'Italia and the culmination of the Premier League.

In Irish sport, GAA fans can watch the final rounds of the Munster and Leinster hurling championships as the round robins reach their conclusion. Meanwhile, horse racing at The Curragh will be televised on RTÉ throughout the weekend.

Sunday is the final match day of the Premier League season. It is still all to play for at both ends of the table and in the race for the European places. Manchester City will take the title if they beat Aston Villa.

Here is the full list of live sport on TV this weekend, from May 20th to May 22nd.

Friday, May 20th

Cycling

Giro d’Italia Stage 13: to Cuneo – Eurosport 1, 12pm-4.45pm

F1

Spanish Grand Prix: practice – Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm

Golf

Southern Hills CC PGA Championship – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-1am

Rugby

United Rugby Championship: Benetton v Cardiff – Premier Sports 2, 6pm

URC: Ulster v Sharks – TG4, BBC Two and Premier Sports 1, 7.35pm

English Premiership: Wasps v Sale – BT Sport 1, 7.45pm

URC: Ospreys v Bulls – Premier Sports 2, 8.10pm

Rugby League

Super League: Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Boxing

Brad Foster v Ionut Baluta – BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Soccer

Scottish Premiership Play-off Final: Inverness CT v St Johnstone – Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm

Saturday, May 21st

Cycling

Giro d’Italia Stage 14: to Torino – Eurosport 1, 11.45am-5pm

F1

Spanish Grand Prix: practice and qualifying – Sky Sports F1 from 11.45am

Soccer

Previews: Football Focus – BBC One, noon-1pm

League 1: Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers – Sky Sports Football, 3pm

Scottish Cup Final: Rangers v Hearts – Premier Sports 1, 3pm

Women’s Champions League Final: Barcelona v Lyon – DAZN, 6pm

German Cup Final: Freiburg v RB Leipzig – FreeSports, 7pm

Rugby League

Super League: Hull KR v Catalans Dragons – Channel 4, 12.30pm

GAA

Lory Meagher Cup Final: Longford v Louth – TG4 (YouTube channel), 1pm

Nickey Rackard Cup Final: Roscommon v Tyrone – TG4 (YouTube), 3pm

Christy Ring Cup Final: Kildare v Mayo – TG4 (YouTube), 5pm

Leinster Senior Hurling: Kilkenny v Wexford – Sky Sports Arena, 6pm

Athletics

British Grand Prix – BBC One, 1.15pm-4.30pm

Horse racing

Haydock Park, including the Temple Stakes – Virgin Media One and ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm

The Curragh Irish Guineas Festival – RTÉ 2, 2pm-4.45pm

Golf

Southern Hills CC PGA Championship – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-midnight

Rugby

English Premiership: Harlequins v Gloucester – UTV & BT Sport 1, 3pm

United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Lions – Premier Sports 2, 3pm

URC: Connacht v Zebre – RTÉ 2, 5pm

URC: Scarlets v Stormers – Premier Sports 2, 5.10pm

English Premiership: Saracens v Northampton Saints – UTV & BT Sport 1, 5.30pm

URC: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors – Premier Sports 1, 6.30pm

URC: Leinster v Munster – TG4 & Premier Sports 2, 7.15pm

Sunday, May 22nd

Tennis

French Open – Eurosport, 9.30am-9pm

Athletics

Manchester 10k and half-marathon – BBC Two, 11am-1pm

Cycling

Giro d’Italia Stage 15: to Cogne – Eurosport 2, noon-4.45pm

Soccer

FA Vase Final: Newport PT v Littlehampton Town – BT Sport 1, 12.15pm

Premier League: Manchester City v Aston Villa – Sky Sports (TBC), 4pm

Premier League: Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Sky Sports (TBC), 4pm

FA Trophy Final: Bromley v Wrexham – BT Sport 3, 4.15pm

Highlights: Match of the Day 2 – BBC One, 10.30pm-12.10am

F1

Spanish Grand Prix – Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm

GAA

Under-20 Hurling Final: Kilkenny v Limerick – TG4, 1.30pm

Munster Senior Hurling: Clare v Waterford – RTÉ One, 4pm

Munster Senior Hurling: Tipperary v Cork – RTÉ 2, 4pm

Highlights: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2, 9.30-11.30pm

Horse racing

The Curragh Irish Guineas Festival – RTÉ One, 1.40pm-4.05pm

York and The Curragh – ITV4, 3.20pm-7pm

Golf

Southern Hills CC PGA Championship – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-midnight

Rugby

Top 14: Castres v Perpignan – Premier Sports 1, 8.05pm