Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 16:45

GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's games

There’s plenty to play for this weekend in the final round of Munster, Leinster and Joe McDonagh games
GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's games

Sarah Mooney

There is plenty to play for this weekend in the final round of Munster, Leinster and Joe McDonagh games as hurling's round robins reach their conclusion.

In the Munster Senior Hurling Championship, Clare are already through to the All-Ireland series – but Cork, Waterford and Tipperary all remain in the race to qualify for a place in a provisional All-Ireland quarter-final.

In Leinster, Galway and Kilkenny could have a major say in the All-Ireland provided they don't face unlikely defeats to Dublin and Wexford respectively.

There is also plenty on the line in all three final round games in the Joe McDonagh Cup, with Meath aiming to avoid relegation with a win over Down – while Kildare head into the Christy Ring Cup final in the tier below as hot favourites.

In football, Waterford and Wicklow will make history as they compete in the first-ever Tailteann Cup match.

Saturday:

Hurling

Kilkenny v Wexford (Leinster Hurling Championship round-robin) – 6pm, Nowlan Park. Live on the Sky Sports Arena channel.

Galway v Dublin (Leinster Hurling Championship round-robin) – 6pm, Pearse Stadium. Live on GAAGO.

Laois v Westmeath (Leinster Hurling Championship round-robin) – 6pm, MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Down v Meath (Joe McDonagh Cup group stages) – 1pm, Ballycran.

Offaly v Carlow (Joe McDonagh Cup group stages) – 1pm, O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

Antrim v Kerry (Joe McDonagh Cup group stages) – 1pm, Corrigan Park, Belfast.

Kildare v Mayo (Christy Ring Cup final) – 5pm, Croke Park. Live on Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Tyrone v Roscommon (Nicky Rackard Cup final) – 3pm, Croke Park. Live on Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Longford v Louth (Lory Meagher Cup final) – 1pm, Croke Park. Live on Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Football

Wicklow v Waterford (Tailteann Cup preliminary rounds) – 3pm, Aughrim.

Sunday:

Hurling

Clare v Waterford (Munster Hurling Championship round-robin) – 4pm, Cusack Park, Ennis. Live on RTÉ One.

Tipperary v Cork (Munster Hurling Championship round-robin) – 4pm, FBD Semple Stadium. Live on RTÉ2.

Kilkenny v Limerick (O’Neills Under-20 All-Ireland Hurling Championship final) – 1.30pm, FBD Semple Stadium. Live on TG4.

Football

Wexford v Offaly (Tailteann Cup preliminary rounds) – 2pm, Bellefield. Live on GAAGO.

Armagh v Donegal (TG4 Ulster Ladies Senior Football Championship final) – 3.45pm, Clones.

More in this section

‘Recharged’ Shane Lowry excited for week ahead at US PGA Championship ‘Recharged’ Shane Lowry excited for week ahead at US PGA Championship
Can Djokovic defend title or will Nadal make it 14? – French Open talking points Can Djokovic defend title or will Nadal make it 14? – French Open talking points
Formula One opts against replacing cancelled Russian GP with another race Formula One opts against replacing cancelled Russian GP with another race
Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya to narrate Arsenal Prime Video documentary

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya to narrate Arsenal Prime Video documentary

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more