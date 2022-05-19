Aviva Stadium to host 2023 European rugby finals

PA Sport Staff

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will no longer host the 2023 European rugby finals after scheduling issues forced a switch to the Aviva Stadium.

Dublin will now stage the showpiece events of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup next year on May 19th and May 20th respectively.

Tournament organisers have acted due to complications caused by the Premier League finishing later than usual because of the 2022 football World Cup, as well as the 2023 rugby World Cup altering the sport’s European calendar.

“We are very happy to continue working with Tottenham to stage our finals there soon. It is a sensational stadium with a burgeoning history of hosting rugby matches,” EPCR chairman Dominic McKay said.

“In the meantime, it is exciting to be returning to a rugby heartland at the Aviva Stadium, and we look forward to welcoming fans, clubs, players and stakeholders to what promises to be an outstanding weekend in May next year.”