Ten men arrested over alleged match-fixing in League of Ireland

The operation began following reports of suspected match-fixing received from the Football Association of Ireland and Uefa
By David Young, PA

Ten men have been arrested by detectives investigating alleged football match-fixing in the League of Ireland.

Several residential properties have also been searched in a planned Garda operation.

The men, aged from their early 20s to their 60s, have been detained on suspicion of the offence of conspiracy to defraud contrary to common law.

The operation, titled Brookweed, focused on the Dublin metropolitan area and the Garda’s southern region, which comprises Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Undertaken by the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit within the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, the operation was described as a “day of action” against match-fixing.

Local gardaí from the Limerick and Cork city divisions were also involved in Wednesday’s activities.

The arrested men have been held at Garda stations across the targeted areas.

The operation stemmed from an investigation carried out by detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit in 2019.

That investigation was prompted by reports of suspected match-fixing received from the Football Association of Ireland and Union of European Football Associations.

Commenting on Wednesday’s operation, Detective Superintendent Catharina Gunne, from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, said: “Match-fixing and corruption is a threat to all sports at all levels and undermines public confidence in the fairness of sport.

“It can allow organised crime to infiltrate sport in order to use it to make illicit gains or launder proceeds of crime.”

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information about alleged match-fixing or sports corruption to contact them.

They can make a report in confidence to the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting line – 1800 40 60 80 – or to their local Garda station.

