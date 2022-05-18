Football rumours: Manchester United target Ajax defender Jurrien Timber

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Manchester United are targeting Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, according to the Daily Mirror. Talks are reported to be ongoing between the clubs over the 20-year-old Holland international.

The same paper reports West Ham have shown interest in 24-year-old Watford and Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis. Given Watford’s relegation, Dennis could well be keen on a deal to keep him in the Premier League.

Arsenal are prioritising signing a striker in the summer, according to the Daily Telegraph. One man the paper has linked them to is 25-year-old Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Jesus has been linked with Arsenal. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

Meanwhile, Barcelona are hoping Mikel Arteta reignites his interest in Samuel Umtiti at the end of the season as they have decided to let the 28-year-old go, according to the Daily Star.

Social media round-up

A change of scenery could be on the cards for Lionel Messi https://t.co/KXF7TOGfxB — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 18, 2022

Arsenal 'slowly convinced' to sell Gabriel Magalhaes in unexpected transferhttps://t.co/BUe1v5lrbQ — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 18, 2022

Players to watch

Nemanja Matic: Roma want to secure the 33-year-old midfielder in the summer when his contract at Manchester United ends, according to Italian publication Calciomercato.

James Tarkowski: 90min reports the England centre-back will leave Burnley in the summer and may move to Newcastle.