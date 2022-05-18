Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 08:30

Football rumours: Manchester United target Ajax defender Jurrien Timber

Talks are reported to be ongoing between the clubs over the 20-year-old Holland international.
Football rumours: Manchester United target Ajax defender Jurrien Timber

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Manchester United are targeting Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, according to the Daily Mirror. Talks are reported to be ongoing between the clubs over the 20-year-old Holland international.

The same paper reports West Ham have shown interest in 24-year-old Watford and Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis. Given Watford’s relegation, Dennis could well be keen on a deal to keep him in the Premier League.

Arsenal are prioritising signing a striker in the summer,  according to the Daily Telegraph. One man the paper has linked them to is 25-year-old Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus has been linked with Arsenal. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

Meanwhile, Barcelona are hoping Mikel Arteta reignites his interest in Samuel Umtiti at the end of the season as they have decided to let the 28-year-old go, according to the Daily Star.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Nemanja Matic: Roma want to secure the 33-year-old midfielder in the summer when his contract at Manchester United ends, according to Italian publication Calciomercato.

James Tarkowski: 90min reports the England centre-back will leave Burnley in the summer and may move to Newcastle.

More in this section

We know what we have to do – Mikel Arteta refusing to give up on top-four bid We know what we have to do – Mikel Arteta refusing to give up on top-four bid
Newcastle victory dents Arsenal’s hopes of Champions League spot Newcastle victory dents Arsenal’s hopes of Champions League spot
Liverpool waiting on Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk injury updates Liverpool waiting on Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk injury updates
Tiger Woods believes he can scale another mountain and win US PGA Championship

Tiger Woods believes he can scale another mountain and win US PGA Championship

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more