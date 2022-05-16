GAA: How the All-Ireland Football Championship is shaping up

The way All-Ireland Football Championship is shaping up has become clearer following last weekend's results.

On Monday, details of the championship's new Tailteann Cup were also confirmed, with the teams who are due to compete in Divisions Three and Four of the 2023 National Football League set to take part in the alternative competition.

The match-ups for the preliminary and first round games have been confirmed and are fixed to start on May 21st/22nd.

The draw for the inaugural Tailteann Cup Footballer Championship took place this morning! Take a look below to find out more. #TailteannCup #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/uttQgTQsSM — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the rest of the counties will be facing off in the traditional championship for a chance to win the Sam Maguire.

Here is how the All-Ireland Football championship is set to unfold...

Provincial finals

Munster Football Senior Championship final

Kerry v Limerick, Fitzgerald Stadium, May 28th, 3pm.

Leinster Football Senior Championship final

Dublin v Kildare, venue TBC, May 28th, 5pm.

Connacht Football Senior Championship final

Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium, May 29th, 1.45pm.

Ulster Football Senior Championship final

Derry v Donegal, Clones, May 29th, 4pm.

If any of the finals finish level at full-time, extra time will be played.

The way the qualifiers will shape up depends on the outcome of the provincial finals. The winners will go straight through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals. Meanwhile, the provincial final losers will go into round two of the qualifiers.

Round one of the qualifiers

Round one of the qualifiers is set to be drawn on May 23rd, so there are no set fixtures yet. However, the teams that are competing have been confirmed.

After being knocked out in either a preliminary round, provincial quarter-final, or semi-final, the teams in round one of the qualifiers are: Mayo, Tyrone, Armagh, Cork, Clare, Louth, Monaghan and Meath.

Once the draw has been made, the teams will face off on June 4th in a bid to keep their championship hopes alive.

Round two of the qualifiers

Round two of the qualifiers will see the beaten provincial finalist take on those who were successful coming out of round one of the qualifiers.

Although no fixtures can be confirmed, all round two games in the qualifiers are set to take place on June 11th/12th.

The four teams which are successful in round two of the qualifiers will then go on to play the winners of the provincial finals in the All-Ireland quarter-finals on June 25th/26th.

After that, the semi-finals will be played on July 9th/10th, with the All-Ireland final pencilled in for July 24th at 3.30pm.