Draws made for first rounds of Tailteann Cup

Muireann Duffy

The draws for the preliminary and first rounds of the Tailtean Cup have been made, putting shape to the GAA's newest Championship football structure.

This year, teams due to compete in Divisions Three and Four of the 2023 National Football League will battle for the Tailteann Cup as opposed to the traditional All-Ireland Championship structure which vies for the Sam Maguire Cup.

The teams were first divided into two groups, north and south, containing eight teams respectively, with New York given a bye in the first round.

Home venue is granted to the first team drawn in each of the pairing for the preliminary and first rounds, in addition to the quarter-finals, while the semi-finals and final will be played at Croke Park.

The semi-final pairings will be determined by an open draw.

The match-ups for the preliminary and first round games have been confirmed as follows:

South Group

Preliminary round (to be played on the weekend of May 21st/22nd):

Wexford v Offaly

Wicklow v Waterford

Round One (to be played on the weekend of May 28th/29th):

Winner of Wexford v Offaly v Winner of Wicklow v Waterford

Carlow v Tipperary

Laois v Westmeath

North Group

Round One (to be played on the weekend of May 28th/29th):

Longford v Fermanagh

Leitrim v Antrim

Sligo v London

Cavan v Down

The GAA said throw-in times and venues for each of the games will be confirmed in due course.