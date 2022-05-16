Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 13:42

Draws made for first rounds of Tailteann Cup

The winner of the 2022 Tailteann Cup will be guaranteed a spot to compete for the Sam Maguire in 2023
Draws made for first rounds of Tailteann Cup

Muireann Duffy

The draws for the preliminary and first rounds of the Tailtean Cup have been made, putting shape to the GAA's newest Championship football structure.

This year, teams due to compete in Divisions Three and Four of the 2023 National Football League will battle for the Tailteann Cup as opposed to the traditional All-Ireland Championship structure which vies for the Sam Maguire Cup.

The teams were first divided into two groups, north and south, containing eight teams respectively, with New York given a bye in the first round.

Home venue is granted to the first team drawn in each of the pairing for the preliminary and first rounds, in addition to the quarter-finals, while the semi-finals and final will be played at Croke Park.

The semi-final pairings will be determined by an open draw.

The match-ups for the preliminary and first round games have been confirmed as follows:

South Group

Preliminary round (to be played on the weekend of May 21st/22nd):

  • Wexford v Offaly
  • Wicklow v Waterford

Round One (to be played on the weekend of May 28th/29th):

  • Winner of Wexford v Offaly v Winner of Wicklow v Waterford
  • Carlow v Tipperary
  • Laois v Westmeath

North Group

Round One (to be played on the weekend of May 28th/29th):

  • Longford v Fermanagh
  • Leitrim v Antrim
  • Sligo v London
  • Cavan v Down

The GAA said throw-in times and venues for each of the games will be confirmed in due course.

More in this section

Liverpool waiting on Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk injury updates Liverpool waiting on Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk injury updates
Harry Kane penalty moves Spurs into top four and dents Burnley’s survival hopes Harry Kane penalty moves Spurs into top four and dents Burnley’s survival hopes
Iga Swiatek continues winning run to lift Italian Open crown Iga Swiatek continues winning run to lift Italian Open crown
Roy Hodgson: I wouldn’t be hurt if Watford asked me to step aside for final game

Roy Hodgson: I wouldn’t be hurt if Watford asked me to step aside for final game

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more