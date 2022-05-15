Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 16:14

Cork cruise into Munster LGFA final after convincing win over Waterford

Kerry will be a tougher proposition in the Munster final, but Cork can be pleased with their efforts.
Cork cruise into Munster LGFA final after convincing win over Waterford

Kenneth Fox

 

Áine Terry O’Sullivan, Melissa Duggan and Eimear Scally goals helped Cork overcome Waterford in the Munster LGFA SFC semi-final in Dungarvan on Sunday afternoon.

Cork and Waterford’s previous meeting ended in a three-point Lidl National League victory for Shane Ronayne’s side back in March.

The Rebels were far more clinical this time around, finding the net on four occasions and restricting Waterford to six scores from open play.

Kerry will be a tougher proposition in the Munster final, but Cork can be pleased with their efforts.

Dara Kiniry and Orla Finn came in for Meabh Cahalane and Libby Coppinger following the latter duo’s Camogie exertions the night before. Aoife Murray replaced Mairead Wall in Waterford’s starting fifteen.

A fractious opening saw both sides turn over possession until Cork blitzed their opponents during a devastating 5-minute spell.

Áine Terry O’Sullivan found the net in the middle of Doireann O’Sullivan (free) and Orla Finn (two) scores. Kellyann Hogan and Finn exchanged frees but Cork were full value for their early 1-4 to 0-1 lead.

Caoimhe McGrath slalomed through for a morale-boosting Waterford point before the hosts were guilty of wasting a string of scoring chances.

Cork came close to punishing their opponents profligacy when Ciara O’Sullivan was denied a goal by a superb Megan Dunford block. The Rebels continued to press and were rewarded with a superb Melissa Duggan goal after 20 minutes.

Orla Finn added two brilliant scores and Emma Cleary split the posts to make it 2-7 to 0-4 at the interval.

A pair of Kellyann Hogan frees reduced the deficit immediately after the restart. Yet, Cork underlined their clinical finishing ability with a third and match-clinching goal. Áine Terry O’Sullivan found the bottom corner at the end of another free-flowing move.

The closing quarter was highlighted by Cork’s fourth and final goal via Eimear Scally and a late Lauren McGregor green flag at the opposite end.

More in this section

Jurgen Klopp hails role of neuroscientists in Liverpool’s penalty shootout wins Jurgen Klopp hails role of neuroscientists in Liverpool’s penalty shootout wins
Iga Swiatek continues winning run to lift Italian Open crown Iga Swiatek continues winning run to lift Italian Open crown
Leinster book Champions Cup final place with dominant win over Toulouse Leinster book Champions Cup final place with dominant win over Toulouse
Harry Kane penalty moves Spurs into top four and dents Burnley’s survival hopes

Harry Kane penalty moves Spurs into top four and dents Burnley’s survival hopes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more