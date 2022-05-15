Sunday sport: Leinster football semi-finals, Munster hurling action

Digital Desk Staff

GAA

The lineup for the Leinster Senior Football Championship final will be decided this afternoon.

Kildare come up against Westmeath in the first semi-final at Croke Park which throws-in shortly at 2.15pm.

That will be followed by the clash of the old rivals, Dublin and Meath at 4.30pm.

The Dubs won by six points when these two met in the same fixture last year.

There's one game in the Ulster Senior Football Championship this afternoon.

Derry face Monaghan in the semi-final at 4pm with a final spot against Donegal up for grabs.

Rory Gallagher's side sprung a surprise to knock holders Tyrone out of the championship two weeks ago.

Cork are looking for their first win of this year's Munster Senior Hurling Championship today.

They're at Walsh Park to take on Waterford with action just underway there.

Later on there's a battle of the top two as defending champions Limerick travel to Ennis to take on Clare from 4pm.

Antrim lead Meath 5-16 to 2-5 at half-time in their Joe McDonagh Cup game at Pairc Tailteann

The visitors are looking for their fourth win of the campaign here.

Soccer

It's a big day at the top and bottom of the Premier League.

Tottenham lead relegation threatened Burnley 1-0 approaching full-time in the first game of the day in north London.

Harry Kane scoring from the penalty spot for Antonio Conte's side and a win here would see them go above Arsenal and into fourth.

Elsewhere, they've just kicked-off in the 2pm games.

Holders Manchester City are away to West Ham, while Wolves and Norwich is at Molineux.

Watford are entertaining Leicester City, Leeds are taking on Brighton at Elland Road and Aston Villa are hosting Crystal Palace.

Then at 4.30pm Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park is the main game of the day.

A win for the Toffees would see them avoid relegation should Leeds or Burnley drop points today.

Rugby

Leinster will find out their Heineken Champions Cup final opponents today.

Racing 92 and Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle meet from 3pm this afternoon in the last four.

Leo Cullen's side booked their place in the decider yesterday with a 23-point win over Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium yesterday.

Golf

Irishman Niall Kearney is in a tie for seventh at the Soudal Open on the DP World Tour.

He's eight-under-par through five holes of his final round which leaves him four shots off leader Ryan Fox of New Zealand.

Seamus Power will tee off from 14-under-par this afternoon for his final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.

He's in a tie for 18th with Sebastian Munoz leading by one on 21-under.