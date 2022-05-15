Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 09:12

WBA announces Josh Taylor’s world title vacated

The governing body blamed a ‘lack of response’ from Taylor’s camp to his mandatory challenger but Taylor tweeted he had chosen to vacate.
WBA announces Josh Taylor’s world title vacated

By PA Sport Staff

Josh Taylor has been stripped of his WBA super-lightweight title, the governing body announced on Saturday – with the Scottish fighter then claiming he decided to vacate the belt.

Taylor’s most recent defence came during February against Jack Catterall, when he was awarded a controversial points win in Glasgow.

The WBA had ordered a mandatory fight between Taylor, 31, and the first-ranked challenger Alberto Puello of the Dominican Republic.

However, the governing body said “due to the lack of response from Taylor’s team” the decision was made to strip the Scottish boxer of his title.

A statement from the organisation read: “The World Boxing Association (WBA) championships committee, in accordance with the organisation’s rules, has decided that the super lightweight title, which was held by the Scottish Josh Taylor, is vacant as of May 13.”

In response to the announcement, Taylor, 31, took to social media to insist he had made the decision himself.

In a post on Twitter, Taylor wrote: “FYI, I vacated it the belt I want (sic) stripped.”

Taylor has an undefeated record through 19 fights and remains the IBF, WBO and WBC champion.

More in this section

Jurgen Klopp: Thrill of the chase more fun than guaranteed success Jurgen Klopp: Thrill of the chase more fun than guaranteed success
Graham Potter: Leeds ‘fighting for lives’ but have ‘hostile’ support behind them Graham Potter: Leeds ‘fighting for lives’ but have ‘hostile’ support behind them
Ibrahima Konate pinching himself after ‘exceptional’ debut season for Liverpool Ibrahima Konate pinching himself after ‘exceptional’ debut season for Liverpool
Leinster book Champions Cup final place with dominant win over Toulouse

Leinster book Champions Cup final place with dominant win over Toulouse

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more