McGregor sends warning and Iniesta gets caked – Wednesday’s sporting social

By PA Sport Staff

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 11th.

Soccer

Forever Remembered – Bradford marked 37 years since 56 lives were lost in the Valley Parade Fire Disaster.

❤️💛 | The 56 lives we lost in the Valley Parade Fire Disaster 37 years ago today will be forever remembered.#BCAFC pic.twitter.com/kQqj1ldukF — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) May 10, 2022

Today we remember the 56 football fans who tragically lost their lives in the Bradford fire disaster 37 years ago. 54 Bradford City fans & 2 Lincoln City fans went to watch a football match! Gone but never forgotten #RIP56 pic.twitter.com/Fa56BtrHxH — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) May 11, 2022

Andres Iniesta got caked.

Excitement was building for the FA Youth Cup final.

Good luck to the youth team at Old Trafford tonight. It's amazing to have a big crowd there to support them which will be a very good experience for our young players. — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) May 11, 2022

Good Luck @ManUtd youth team in the Fa youth cup final tonight - sold out crowd shows how important youth is to the Manchester United supporters - go and enjoy lads — Fizzer18 (@Fizzer181) May 11, 2022

Good luck tonight boys. I have great memories playing in the FA Youth Cup. We’re all fully behind you and I wanted to wish you all the best. Enjoy the experience 👏 https://t.co/rsbcyHHK0A pic.twitter.com/Gnw0BbakE3 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) May 11, 2022

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on song.

Ronaldo to Arsenal?!

Thursday will be the biggest night for Arsenal fans ,we win and guaranteed champions league spot. And we can start making some big signings @Arsenal @Cristiano #Ronaldo #gmsf pic.twitter.com/5iMGPaMBLJ — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) May 11, 2022

He was busy relaxing, for the time being.

Ray Parlour was sunning himself.

Petr Cech got the call.

Cricket

Jonny Bairstow was in the gym.

Pat Cummins loves his coffee.

What’s one of the first things I pack on tour?

A coffee machine of course! #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/S68PaWWkiY — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 11, 2022

Stuart Broad revealed his cricketing pet hate.

The Follow On — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 11, 2022

UFC

Conor McGregor had a warning.

I’m telling you, watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/2tNGmZSmyE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2022

Darts

James Wade was recovering in hospital.

Golf

Henrik Stenson picked a Swede.

🚨 VICE CAPTAIN 🚨@HenrikStenson names @Thomasbjorngolf as his first Vice Captain. — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) May 11, 2022

Athletics

A new challenge for Olympian Tom Bosworth.

Started writing my wedding vows this morning.



Not sure how I’m going to get through training today. Thankfully it’s raining a bit so no one will see my tears.



🤣 pic.twitter.com/SPYklEdpxm — Tom Bosworth (@TomBosworth) May 11, 2022

Swimming

Bad news for Adam Peaty.