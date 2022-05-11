Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 17:59

GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's fixtures

Neighbours Clare and Limerick meet in the Munster Hurling Championship on Sunday
There's a busy weekend of GAA on the way in the Senior ranks, while the young guns from Kildare and Tyrone contest the U20 All-Ireland final.

The Munster Hurling Championship will see neighbours and rivals Limerick and Clare meet in Ennis, after the Shannonsider's footballers meet Tipperary in the province's semi-final on Saturday.

Here's all of this weekend's fixtures and where you can watch the action...

Saturday

Hurling

Kerry v Offaly (Joe McDonagh Cup) - Austin Stack Park, 1pm.

Carlow v Down (Joe McDonagh Cup) - Cullen Park, 2pm.

Laois v Galway (Leinster Championship) - O'Moore Park, 5pm.

Westmeath v Wexford (Leinster Championship) - Cusack Park, Mullingar, 6.30pm.

Dublin v Kilkenny (Leinster Championship) - Parnell Park, 7pm. Live coverage on Sky Sports Arena from 6.30pm.

Kildare v Sligo (Christy Ring Cup) - Newbridge, 12pm.

London v Wicklow (Christy Ring Cup) - McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.

Mayo v Derry (Christy Ring Cup) - MacHale Park, 1pm.

Tyrone v Donegal (Nickey Rackard Cup) - Páirc Colmcille, 3.30pm.

Fermanagh v Roscommon (Nickey Rackard Cup) - Brester Park, 3.30pm.

Warwickshire v Armagh (Nickey Rackard Cup) - Páirc na hÉireann, 3.30pm.

Football

Kildare v Tyrone (All-Ireland U20 final) - Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 5pm. Live coverage on TG4 from 4.30pm.

Tipperary v Limerick (Munster semi-final) - Semple Stadium, 7pm.

Clare Limerick hurling
Reigning champions Limerick will meet Clare in Cusack Park in Round 4 of the Munster Hurling Championship on Sunday. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

Sunday

Hurling

Meath v Antrim (Joe McDonagh Cup) - Páirc Tailteann, 1pm.

Waterford v Cork (Munster Championship) - Walsh Park, 2pm. Live coverage on RTÉ Two from 1.15pm.

Clare v Limerick (Munster Championship) - Cusack Park, Ennis, 4pm. Live coverage on RTÉ from 3.45pm.

Football

Kildare v Westmeath (Leinster Championship) - Croke Park, 2.15pm. Live coverage on GAAGO.

Dublin v Meath (Leinster Championship) - Croke Park, 4.30pm. Live coverage on GAAGO.

Derry v Monaghan (Ulster semi-final) - Athletic Grounds, 4pm. Live coverage on BBC Sport NI.

