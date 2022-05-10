Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 08:41

Jurgen Klopp: Reds will take positives and ‘delete bad things’ from Spurs draw

Klopp’s title hopefuls visit Villa Park on Tuesday night.
Jurgen Klopp: Reds will take positives and ‘delete bad things’ from Spurs draw

By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side will “delete the bad things” from Saturday’s draw with Tottenham and focus on what they did well.

The Reds came from behind to secure a point at home to Spurs – the first time they had not won at Anfield in the Premier League since October – but a lot of their attacking play was far from what Klopp wanted to see.

His side swung in 46 crosses in the game, which is way above their normal number, as they chased the win which would have maintained the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.

Klopp was unhappy with the way his players deviated from their tried-and-trusted methods but believes they will have no problem hitting the reset switch for Tuesday’s trip to Aston Villa.

“The crosses you can read easy,” he said. “They are not useful in a game like this with the profile of players they have in the box. That makes no sense.

“You have to keep going to find the momentum, to pile through the gaps, get to the touchline and square it from there.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Anfield
Luis Diaz’s equaliser earned Liverpool a point against Tottenham (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The main challenge in a game like this is that you are constantly in a creating mood, knowing each missed pass is a massive problem (as it leaves them open to a counter-attack).

“It is really difficult to stay calm in these moments and do exactly the right thing. Now we have to use the good things, delete the bad things and go from here.”

It was suggested to Klopp that nothing was actually ‘broken’ with his side and it was just a result of the high-stakes games they are playing in currently.

“That is how I see it,” the German added. “That is how I saw the game. So we keep going.

“If we win 3-1, you would not have counted crosses. You would not have asked me about that.

“It was not a perfect game but the general approach, the counter press was completely on a different level.

“We win it and we talk about that – ‘Wow the counter press of Liverpool’ – we don’t win it and we just forget it. I don’t because that keeps us going.

“We didn’t score from a set-piece but we could have because everything was nearly perfect. We have to accept that.”

More in this section

Fernandinho: Man City winning Premier League this season would be extra sweet Fernandinho: Man City winning Premier League this season would be extra sweet
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson confirmed for US PGA Championship Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson confirmed for US PGA Championship
Five things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action Five things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action
Hamilton admits Mercedes are no nearer to propelling him back to the front

Hamilton admits Mercedes are no nearer to propelling him back to the front

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more