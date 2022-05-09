Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 22:09

League of Ireland: Burke hat-trick sends Hoops top after Derry drop points

A second-half hat-trick from Graham Burke helped his side to a 3-1 victory over Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.
League of Ireland: Burke hat-trick sends Hoops top after Derry drop points

A Graham Burke hat-trick has sent Shamrock Rovers to the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division after Derry City dropped points against St Patrick's Athletic.

A second-half hat-trick from Burke helped his side to a 3-1 victory over Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium. His three goals were all scored within 15 minutes.

Aidan Keena got a last gasp goal after 85 minutes for Sligo, but at that stage Burke had done too much damage.

The Hoops are now a point above previous leaders Derry City.

The Candystripes were held to a goalless draw at home by St Pat’s on Monday night.

Friday night will see Derry and Rovers go head-to-head in a top of the table clash at Tallaght Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

More in this section

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson confirmed for US PGA Championship Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson confirmed for US PGA Championship
Susanne White scores two goals as Donegal beat Cavan in Ulster semi-final Susanne White scores two goals as Donegal beat Cavan in Ulster semi-final
Frank Lampard hails Mason Holgate after ailing defender earns Everton ‘huge’ win Frank Lampard hails Mason Holgate after ailing defender earns Everton ‘huge’ win
Hamilton admits Mercedes are no nearer to propelling him back to the front

Hamilton admits Mercedes are no nearer to propelling him back to the front

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more