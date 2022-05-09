Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 11:05

Football rumours: Manchester City could announce Erling Haaland deal next week

Plus, might Aurelien Tchouameni soon swap Monaco for Merseyside?
By PA Sport Staff

Erling Haaland could reportedly be confirmed as Manchester City’s latest signing by next week.

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl is quoted by the Sun as telling Sport1 he expects to soon have clarity over the future of the 21-year-old striker, while journalist Fabrizio Romano has also said “City are working on it”.

Metro reports Liverpool are ahead of Chelsea and Real Madrid in their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni. The paper, which cites Marca, gives the Reds the edge in signing the 22-year-old from Monaco due to Chelsea’s transfer restrictions and Madrid being happy with their current midfield options.

RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer during a press conference
Konrad Laimer may end up staying in the Bundesliga despite interest from Old Trafford (Steven Paston/PA)

Manchester United face a Bayern Munich-shaped problem in their pursuit of Konrad Laimer, according to the Mirror.

The German club want to keep the RB Leipzig and Austria midfielder, 24, in the Bundesliga following United’s unsuccessful attempt to sign him in January.

The Mail reports Sunderland will need to secure promotion to the Championship if they are to have any chance of signing Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham. The 16-year-old is the younger brother of England international Jude Bellingham.

Players to watch

Lautaro Martinez: Arsenal want to sign the 24-year-old Argentina striker but Inter Milan do not wish to offload the forward, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Sam Johnstone: The Mirror reports Tottenham will nab West Brom’s England goalkeeper following Manchester United abandoning their pursuit of the 29-year-old.

Five things we learned from this weekend's Premier League action

