Sunday sport: Tipperary take on Limerick in the Munster Hurling Championship

GAA

Limerick can seal a place in the knock-out stages of the All-Ireland senior hurling Championship with a win against Tipperary this afternoon.

John Kiely's defending Munster and All-Ireland champions have won their opening two games in the province while the Premier are looking to bounce back from losses to Waterford and Clare.

They will be without free-taker Jason Forde while Kyle Hayes returns from a hamstring issue for the hosts for the 2pm throw in at the Gaelic Grounds.

***

Donegal will be looking to qualify for a 10th Ulster senior football final in 12 years today.

Declan Bonner's team face 2020 champions Cavan in Clones from 4pm.

Roscommon await the winners of this afternoon's Connacht senior football semi-final between Galway and Leitrim.

The Tribesmen are seeking a seventh straight provincial final appearance while Leitrim haven't contested one since 2000.

Throw in at Pearse Stadium is at 3.30pm.

***

Kerry and Tyrone contest the second of this year's All-Ireland Under-20 Football Championship semi-finals today.

Throw-in at MW Hire O'Moore Park is at 1pm. The winner will face Kildare in the decider after they beat Sligo by five points yesterday.

Soccer

Manchester City have the chance to go three points clear at the top of the Premier League table if they beat Newcastle United today.

Pep Guardiola's side won 4-0 when they met in the reverse fixture in December of last year.

Kick-off at the Etihad Stadium is at 4.30pm.

Elsewhere, Arsenal can move four points clear of Spurs in the race for fourth spot if they beat Leeds United this afternoon. Kick off at the Emirates Stadium is at 2pm.

Meanwhile, at the same time, Everton can move out of the relegation zone if they win at Leicester City, and already relegated Norwich City host West Ham United.

Speaking ahead of this Hammers boss David Moyes has said he's hoping to see a positive reaction from his players following the disappointment of their Europa League exit during the week.

A win today would see them go just three points from sixth placed Manchester United.

After qualifying for the Europa League final midweek, Rangers welcome Dundee United to Ibrox for a 3pm kick off in the Scottish Premiership.

If the hosts fail to win then Celtic will be confirmed as champions.

Golf

Rory McIlroy will get his final round of the Wells Fargo Championship underway in a tie for sixth later on.

A two-under-par third round of 68 last night has him two-under all round and six shots off the lead that's held by Keegan Bradley.

Formula One

Ferrari driver and championship leader Charles Leclerc is on pole position for the Miami Grand Prix.

He'll be joined on the front row of the grid by his team-mate Carlos Sainz.

World champion Max Versappen qualified in third.

Racing

There's an eight race card at Leopardstown today where the first goes to post at 1.50pm.