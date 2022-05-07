Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 14:46

Kell Brook retires from boxing after victory over Amir Khan brought him peace

The Sheffield fighter, now 36, held the IBF welterweight title between 2014 and 2017.
Kell Brook retires from boxing after victory over Amir Khan brought him peace

By PA Sport Staff

Kell Brook says he is retiring from boxing after his grudge-match win over Amir Khan brought him peace.

The Sheffield fighter, now 36, held the IBF welterweight title between 2014 and 2017, but will perhaps best be remembered by British fans for finally facing, and beating, old foe Khan in February this year.

“I’ve had a long chat with my family and my parents, and it’s over for me. I’ll never box again,” Brook told the Sunday Telegraph.

 

“It’s a little emotional to be actually saying this out loud. I think everyone around me is pleased.

“Truth is, boxing is a very, very tough, dangerous sport, one in which you can be legally killed in the ring and I’ve finished now with all my faculties intact.”

Brook’s finest night came when he beat Shawn Porter to win the world title, though he emerged with credit when he was beaten by Gennady Golovkin, Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford.

Retirement looked an option on a number of occasions, but Brook’s resilience eventually led him to the Khan fight, which he won emphatically with a seventh-round knock-out, to end his career 40-3.

Brook finally got to face Amir Khan
Brook (second left) finally got to face Amir Khan (Nick Potts/PA)

“I needed the Khan fight, I needed to settle the grudge, the feud. There is no dark feeling left in me now. I think when you have been in the ring with someone it passes, it leaves you,” added Brook.

“After that, I don’t think I needed to go on anymore. I’m one of the lucky boxers who has earned enough not to have to work, but I am going to give something back again, and I’d like to train or manage young fighters.

“I’d just like to be remembered as a fighter who would go in with anyone, feared no one and who gave the fans what they wanted.”

More in this section

George Russell tops second practice in Miami as Max Verstappen breaks down George Russell tops second practice in Miami as Max Verstappen breaks down
Lewis Hamilton to remove ear piercings for Miami Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton to remove ear piercings for Miami Grand Prix
Ralf Rangnick claims Manchester United board blocked January move for striker Ralf Rangnick claims Manchester United board blocked January move for striker
Pep Guardiola confident shattered Manchester City players will bounce back

Pep Guardiola confident shattered Manchester City players will bounce back

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more