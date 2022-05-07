Saturday sport: Munster take on Toulouse in Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final

Rugby

Munster take on defending champions Toulouse in the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

Conor Murray and Joey Carbery are paired in the halfbacks with Damien de Allende returning to midfield alongside Chris Farrell.

Kick-off at Lansdowne Road is at 3pm.

There's a repeat of the 2009 final at Welford Road at 5.30pm with Premiership leaders Leicester hosting the URC's table toppers Leinster.

Leinster have been boosted by the return of lock James Ryan, he'll partner Ross Molony in the second-row.

Johnny Sexton captains the Blues from out-half with Joe McCarthy in line for a European debut from the bench.

Soccer

Liverpool can end the day at the top of the Premier League as they continue their quest to win an historic quadruple at home to Tottenham.

A victory for the Merseysiders would take them above Manchester City who don't play until tomorrow.

Chelsea look to strengthen their grip on third by securing a first win in three when they host Wolves.

Manchester United aim to boost their slim hopes of a top four finish by beating Brighton.

At the other end of the table Watford will be relegated if they don't take three points from their trip to Crystal Palace.

Burnley can move five points clear of the drop zone with a success at home to Aston Villa.

And Brentford host Southampton.

***

Celtic are 2-1 up against Hearts in Scottish Premiership at Parkhead.

A win for the Hoops would see them move nine-points clear of their rivals Rangers in the title race.

***

There is s one game this evening in the Airtricity League First Division where Longford host Wexford at 7.30pm.

***

It's a top of the table clash in the Women's National League at 2pm where defending champions Shelbourne take on their Dublin rivals Peamount.

GAA

League champions Kerry make the trip to Pairc Uí Rinn to face their rivals Cork in the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Football Championship this evening.

Seán O’Shea and Tony Brosnan come into the Kingdom team for Dara Moynihan and Paul Geaney while Ian Maguire is fit to start in the Cork midfield.

There's a 6pm throw-in on Leeside and the game is preceded by the Munster Ladies Football semi-final between Kerry and Tipperary.

Parnell Park place host to the Leinster Ladies Football clash of Dublin and All-Ireland champions Meath at 7pm.

Racing

Racing is getting underway at both Naas and Cork today.

There's an eight-race programme at Naas from 1.40pm while a seven-race card gets underway at Cork from 2pm.