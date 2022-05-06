Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 22:01

League of Ireland round-up: Rovers ease past Finn Harps, Derry draw with Bohs

Rovers had a comfortable win at Tallaght stadium and closed the gap to Derry City to 1 point.
Kenneth Fox

It is all over at Tallaght Stadium in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division encounter between Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps where it was a comfortable win for the hosts winning 3-1.

Meanwhile, it has finished 1-1 between Derry City and Bohemians at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

At Head In The Game Park, it has finished 4-0 to St. Pat's as they brushed past Drogheda United after goals from Darragh Burns and Eoin Doyle.

Shelbourne beat Sligo Rovers 2-1 at Tolka Park.

While at Belfield, it finished 2-2 between UCD and Dundalk as Paul Doyle put the visitors ahead, but had Andy Boyle sent-off in first half injury time.

Colm Whelan scored from the spot after 75 minutes to make it all level for the hosts.

