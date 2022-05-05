GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's action

James Cox

It's a weekend to look forward to for GAA fans with the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Cork and Kerry on Saturday and Limerick taking on Tipperary in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday.

There are five televised GAA games place taking place in total over the weekend.

Here's a handy guide to the action:

Saturday, May 7th

TG4

All-Ireland Under-20 Football Semi-final

4pm Sligo v Kildare

GAA Sky Sports Arena

Munster SFC Semi-final

6pm Cork v Kerry

Sunday, May 8th

TG4

All-Ireland Under-20 Football Semi-final

1pm Kerry v Tyrone

RTÉ 2

Munster Senior Hurling

2pm Limerick v Tipperary

RTÉ 2 & BBC 2

Ulster Senior Football

4pm Cavan v Donegal

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11.15pm

Highlights The Sunday Game