Ireland defender Nathan Collins nominated for Premier League player of the month

Republic of Ireland international Nathan Collins has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for April. 
James Cox

Republic of Ireland international Nathan Collins has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for April.

The defender has been in fine form for Burnley as they fight against relegation.

Collins, 21, scored goals against Everton and Southampton in six appearances in April.

Since long-term boss Sean Dyche was sacked, the Clarets have rallied and sit in 16th under caretaker manager Mike Jackson.

In Collins' senior international debut in March, he was named man of the match in a 1-0 victory over Lithuania.

Collins faces stiff competition for the player of the month gong.

He is up against Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) and Leandro Trossard (Brighton).

The last Irish player to win a Premier League Player of the Month award was Robbie Keane in April 2007.

