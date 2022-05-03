Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 11:46

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney recovering in hospital after pulmonary embolism

A governing body statement says he is “expected to make a full recovery”.
PA Staff

Rugby Football Union (RFU) chief executive Bill Sweeney is recovering in hospital after suffering a pulmonary embolism, the governing body has confirmed.

Sweeney was admitted on Friday and the RFU said he is “expected to make a full recovery and return to work” following a period of recuperation.

Sweeney joined the RFU in 2019 after spending five years as chief executive of the British Olympic Association.

 

The RFU statement read: “Bill Sweeney, RFU CEO, was admitted to hospital on Friday and he is being treated for pulmonary embolism. Bill is expected to make a full recovery and return to work, he is in good spirits and is being well looked after.

“Bill will be recuperating for the next few weeks; initially in hospital but returning home soon. In the interim, the RFU executive team will ensure Union matters continue to be managed effectively working closely with Tom Ilube, RFU Chair, and the rest of board as needed.

“Bill would like to convey his strongest possible appreciation for the NHS who perform such incredible work.”

