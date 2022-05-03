Former lord mayors call on DCC to allow for Taylor-Serrano rematch in Croke Park

Sarah Slater

Two former lord Mayors of Dublin are calling on Dublin City Council (DCC) to allow an Irish homecoming rematch between boxing world champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in front of 80,000 fans at Croke Park.

Independent Councillors Christy Burke and Niall Ring want the match to be given the full backing of DCC management, if the rematch is financially viable for Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn, Serrano’s promoter Jake Paul, TV bosses and both boxers.

Both promoters and boxers have indicated they want a rematch in Dublin as soon as possible.

Taylor has never fought in Ireland in her six-year-long, 21-fight boxing career.

The Bray native emerged victorious at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night after a match she described as a “career-defining” performance in a split-decision points victory over the Puerto Rican for the 13th overall title defence and fifth as undisputed lightweight champion.

Up to 20,000 spectators witnessed the world’s number one and two ranked fighters making history as the first women to headline such an event in the 140-year history of Madison Garden.

'Very supportive'

North Dublin inner city Councillor Christy Burke said both men spoke with local residents around Croke Park on Monday who were "very supportive" of the fight being held at the stadium.

“We will be bringing a motion at next week’s Central Area Committee meeting and an emergency motion at the monthly meeting of the council to get the ball rolling on granting a licence for the match” said Cllr Burke.

“Obviously all of this centres around the promoters, boxers and TV rights companies agreeing to hold a rematch at Croke Park in consultation with management there.

“The conversation about a rematch being held in Croke Park needs to be started instead of waiting for the last minute. It is only right that such a fight is held at Croke Park as Katie is a national hero.”

Speaking on Newstalk radio’s, The Hard Shoulder, Cllr Ring said having such a match in Dublin would be “great for the city”.

Cllr Ring pointed out that there are already seven gigs tabled in for Croke Park this year, two of which were the Ed Sheeran concerts and five for US basedcountry singer Garth Brooks.

“If we can’t have this type of boxing match at Croke Park then where can we have it?

“Obviously the number allowed on a yearly basis needs to be altered upwards as great dialogue is now happening with local residents, council officials, Croke Park management, Gardai and music promoters,” pointed out Cllr Ring.

Normally planning regulations allow for three concerts per year (planning law year) to be held at Croke Park.

The planning year to allow for outdoor concerts being held begins after the month of April annually.