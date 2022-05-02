Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 08:52

Croke Park eyed as venue for Taylor-Serrano rematch

The Bray woman retained her world titles in a history making match which came down to a split decision.
Following the nail-biting showdown between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden over the weekend, both fighter's camps have said the rematch should take place in Ireland.

A rematch between the two world champions was floated almost immediately after the New York fight.

Both camps have verbally agreed to a rematch later this year with the GAA headquarters floated as a potential venue.

As reported in the Irish Examiner, Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn began the lobbying process for a Dublin rematch at GAA HQ.

“That felt like Croke Park there tonight, it was absolutely incredible,” the Matchroom boss said.

“I am not sure we will get as many travelling Puerto Ricans, but it has always been on our minds, and it would feel a big shame if she didn’t get to fight in Ireland during her career. If we could do that back-end of the summer…

“It was a tough fight, she is going to need some rest. Not too much rest knowing Katie, but it is certainly in the mind of us all.”

Taylor has said a rematch in Ireland would be “absolutely phenomenal”.

“If it was in Dublin, we could sell out Croke Park,” she said.

“That would be unbelievable. We’ve seen something special here. Imagine fighting in front of 80 or 90,000 people at Croke Park. Absolutely, that can happen.”

Serrano's promoter Jake Paul also suggested a rematch in Ireland in a post on social media.

“Bit of a robbery. Amanda is already training for the rematch. Eddie Hearn let’s run it back in Ireland, no problem, but everyone wants to see that fight again and Amanda is going to win this time,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Irish Independent has reported that the Croke Park Residents Association would be "delighted" with the fight as it's a "one off event".

However, it's believed Madison Square Garden, which held the first bout, would be the preferred rematch venue.

