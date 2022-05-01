Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 18:01

Richarlison could face investigation after flare incident in win over Chelsea

The striker picked up and threw the pyrotechnic device which had come from the Everton fans after his winner early in the second half
By PA Sport Staff

Richarlison could be investigated by the Football Association for throwing a lit flare after scoring Everton’s winner against Chelsea.

The Brazilian struck a minute into the second half at Goodison Park and Everton held on for a 1-0 victory that moves them within two points of Premier League safety.

In the celebrations that followed Richarlison’s goal, a lit blue flare was thrown onto the pitch by supporters.

Britain Soccer Premier League
Richarlison runs with a flare as he celebrates scoring for Everton against Chelsea (Jon Super/PA)

Richarlison responded by picking up and throwing the flare, although it was unclear where it landed.

A club spokesperson said: “We will look into the matter but, as far as we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground.”

In February, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott was contacted by the FA after handling a red flare following the side’s Carabao Cup victory at Wembley.

Pyrotechnics are banned from football stadiums in England.

Everton remain in the relegation zone with five games left to play.

But the victory moves them within two points of Burnley and Leeds, with the Toffees having a game in hand on their two rivals.

READ NOW

