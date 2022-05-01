Sunday Sport: Munster rivals meet in Thurles, Taylor celebrates career high

Boxing

Katie Taylor says she wants to continue making history after winning a fight billed as the biggest ever in women's boxing overnight.

The Bray native retained her status as the undisputed lightweight champion with a split points victory over Amanda Serrano in New York.

It was the first time a women's fight topped the bill at the iconic Madison Square Garden, with Taylor describing it as the best moment of her career.

GAA

Semi-final places in the provincial football championships are up for grabs today, with Meath facing Wicklow (2pm) and Kildare meeting Louth (4pm) in the Leinster quarter-finals, while in Ulster, the day's quarter-final sees Omagh host Tyrone and Derry at 4pm.

In hurling, the two big match-ups of the day both throw-in at 2pm, when Cork are up against Clare in the Munster Championship, while Galway meet Kilkenny.

Also in the Leinster Hurling Championship, Laois play Wexford at 2.30pm before Westmeath and Dublin's clash at 3pm.

In the only match of the day in the Joe McDonagh Cup, Down face Offaly at 1pm.

Soccer

Frank Lampard will be reunited with his former club this afternoon when his struggling Everton welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park at 2pm.

At the same time, Tottenham host Leicester City, before the main game of the day, the London derby between West Ham and Arsenal at 4.30pm.

***

The top two sides are meeting in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon, as Glasgow hosts another Old Firm Derby.

The 12pm kick-off has seen hosts Celtic go 1-0 up against Rangers, thanks to a 21st minute goal from Jota.

Celtic can move nine points clear of their opponents and all but secure the title if they get the win at Parkhead.

Golf

Stephanie Meadow is in a tie for 12th at the Palos Verdes Championship on the LPGA Tour.

A four-under-par third round of 68 in California has her four-under all round and just four shots off the lead that is held by Australian Hannah Green.

Leona Maguire failed to make the cut on six-over.

***

World number two Jon Rahm will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the PGA's Mexico Open.

The Spaniard is 15-under-par with Graeme McDowell representing the Irish interest back on four-under and in a tie for 45th.

Rugby

Terenure College are looking for their first ever win in the All-Ireland League Division 1A final this afternoon.

They take on Clontarf who are playing in the showpiece event for the 5th time since 2015.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 3pm.

Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan is aiming to tie Stephen Hendry's record of seven World Championship titles this afternoon.

The Rocket faces Judd Trump in the 2022 final with the opening session at the Crucible which gets underway at 1pm.

Racing

Sligo hosts a seven race flat card today where the first goes to post at 1.40pm.