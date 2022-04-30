Saturday Sport: Taylor readies for the Garden, provincial championships heat up

Boxing

Katie Taylor will help make history in the small hours of tomorrow morning as she faces Amanda Serrano in the first all-female fight to headline New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Taylor has promised a career-best performance befitting of the occasion, with the undisputed world lightweight champion putting all her belts on the line against the Puerto Rican seven-weight champion.

Rugby

Munster delayed Leinster securing the top spot in the United Rugby Championship by 24-hours last night, with Mike Haley and Craig Casey both scoring a pair of tries in the Reds 41-21 bonus point win over Cardiff at Musgrave Park.

However, a bonus point win away to the Stormers will seal the top seeding in the playoffs for Leo Cullen's men, with kick-off at 5.15pm.

Elsewhere, Caoilin Blade will earn his 150th cap for Connacht in their game with the Sharks in Durban at 3.05pm, while Ulster are away to Edinburgh at 7.35pm.

***

Ireland will look to conclude their TikTok Women’s Six Nations campaign on a high tonight, with Sam Monaghan restored to the second row for their 8pm meeting with Scotland at Kingspan Stadium.

Before that, there’s a Grand Slam to be decided in Bayonne as France and England both have unblemished records ahead of their face-off at 2.15pm.

GAA

A place in the Connacht football final is on offer to Sligo and Roscommon at 5pm, while in Leinster, Dublin commence their pursuit of a 12th consecutive provincial football title, playing away to Wexford at 6.30pm.

On the other side of the draw, Longford are looking to reach a first provincial semi-final since 2018 as they play Westmeath in Mullingar.

BIG day today in the Provincial Football Championships! There are games in Ulster, Munster, Leinster and Connacht!



Take a look at the fixtures below. https://t.co/dbCE1i29kh pic.twitter.com/PIpJAfbtE5 — The GAA (@officialgaa) April 30, 2022

Two quarter-finals are on the agenda in the Munster championship, meanwhile, pairing Clare and Limerick at 6pm before Waterford and Tipperary at 7pm.

In Ulster, Clones hosts Monaghan and Down's quarter-final at 4.30pm, with the winners facing either Derry or Tyrone in the semi-final.

***

In hurling, Antrim can all-but secure a place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final today, with their clash against Carlow at Corrigan Park getting underway at 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, Meath play Kerry in Tralee at 1pm.

Soccer

Liverpool can go top of the Premier League - for a few hours at least - by avoiding defeat against Newcastle this lunchtime.

A draw would be enough to move ahead of leaders Manchester City on goal difference - before their title rivals play Leeds away tonight.

Norwich could have their relegation confirmed if they lose away to Aston Villa, and Burnley pick up three-points at Watford.

Watford will be as good as down if they lose at Vicarage Road.

Elsewhere, Southampton play Crystal Palace, and Wolves entertain Brighton.

***

Peamount lead the Women’s National League on goal difference alone ahead of today’s Dublin derby with Bohemians at 1pm.

Elsehwere, second placed Shelbourne host Treaty United from 2pm, DLR Waves play Cork City (4pm), Wexford Youths go to Galway (6pm), and Athlone face Sligo Rovers (7pm).

Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan has taken an 11 to 8 lead frame against John Higgins in the World Snooker Championship semi-finals.

The first player to 17 will advance to Sunday's final.

Judd Trump resumes 13-11 up against Mark Williams this afternoon.

Racing

The Ballymore Grade One Champion four-year-old Hurdle is the feature on the final day of the Punchestown Festival.

JP McManus will be crowned champion owner with Willie Mullins and Paul Townend set to sign off the week as champion trainer and champion jockey respectively.

An eight-race card gets underway at 2.35pm.