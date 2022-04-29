League of Ireland: Derry leave Inchicore with 4-0 win over St Patrick's

SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Derry City took journeyed to Inchicore on Friday night to walk away with a 4-0 win over St Patrick's.

Derry were quick off the mark with a goal from Matty Smith after just four minutes.

Another two first half goals came from Jamie McGonigle, putting Derry 3-0 going in to half-time.

Pat's could not muster up a score, and it was Cameron Dummigan who widened the lead scoring for Derry again after 64 minutes.

Wow, wonderful strike 😱



Cameron Dummigan gets on the scoresheet now with a brilliantly struck effort from outside the box 👏



@stpatsfc 0-4 @derrycityfc

At the Showgrounds, Sligo Rovers held Shamrock Rovers to a 1-1 draw. Andrew Lyons got the Tallaght sides only goal 21 minutes in. It wasn't until after half-time when Jordan Hamilton levelled the game for Sligo.

Meanwhile, in the Louth derby, Dundalk beat Drogheda United 4-1.

At Dalymount Park, Bohemians had an easy win against UCD in a game that finished 3-0. Junior Ogedi-uzokwe opened the scoring just before half-time.

His goal was followed by scores from Dawson Devoy and Promise Omochere.

Promise Omochere nets Bohemians' third goal with a smart finish shortly after Dawson Devoy converted his penalty 👍
@bfcdublin 3-0 @UCDAFC





Elsewhere, in Ballybofey, Finn Harps got a late goal just before the end of the game to beat Shelbourne 1-0.