GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's action

The third round of the GAA Championship serves up some exciting games as Galway take on Kilkenny in a crunch Leinster Hurling Championship tie while Tyrone and Derry face off in an Ulster football quarter-final.

Elsewhere, Dublin take on Wexford in the quarter-final of the Leinster Football Championship while Cork and Clare face off in Round 3 of the Munster Hurling Championship.

Saturday:

Hurling

Antrim vs Carlow (Joe McDonagh Cup) - 12:30pm, Corrigan Park, Belfast.

Kerry vs Meath (Joe McDonagh Cup) - 13:00pm, Austin Stack Park.

GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20B Championship, Down vs Roscommon (Richie McElligott Cup) - 13:00pm,Kingspan Breffni.

Football

Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final, Monaghan vs Down - 16:30pm, Clones. Sky Sports Arena.

Connacht Senior Football Championship semi-final, Sligo vs Roscommon - 17:00pm, Markievicz Park.

Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final, Westmeath vs Longford - 18:00pm, TEG Cusack Park.

Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final, Wexford vs Dublin - 18:30pm, Chadwicks Wexford Park. Sky Sports Arena.

Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final, Clare vs Limerick - 18:00pm, Cusack Park.

Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final, Waterford vs Tipperary - 19:00pm, Fraher Field.

Sunday:

Football

Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final, Meath vs Wicklow - 14:00pm. Páirce Tailteann.

Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final, Kildare vs Louth - 16:00pm, O'Connor Park.

Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final, Tyrone vs Down - 16:00pm, O'Neil's Healy Park. RTÉ Two.

Hurling

Down vs Offaly (Joe McDonagh Cup)- 1:00pm, Ballycran.

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 3, Cork vs Clare - 14:00pm, FBD Semple Stadium. GAA Go.

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 3, Galway vs Kilkenny - 14:00pm, Pearse Stadium. RTÉ Two.

This Sunday Kilkenny and Galway renew their Rivalry in a crunch game for this years Senior Hurling Championship.



Get your tickets here now and Wear Your Colours with Pride this Match day!#LeinsterChamps2022 | 🏴🟡 @KilkennyCLG 🟤🏳️ @Galway_GAA | #TheseAreOurColours — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) April 28, 2022

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 3, Laois vs Wexford - 14:30pm, MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 3, Westmeath vs Dublin - 15:00pm, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.